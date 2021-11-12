Sandfire Resources America : Q1 Sandfire Resources America Inc. FS
SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 and JUNE 30, 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,674,087
$
4,164,711
Prepaid expenses and other assets
148,314
141,118
Reclamation bond (Note 7)
-
220,542
Non-current
4,822,401
4,526,371
Property, plant, and equipment (Note 5)
11,530,494
10,161,986
Resource properties (Note 7)
7,297,832
6,974,172
Right of use assets (Note 6)
147,012
155,293
Reclamation bond (Note 7)
561,976
19,846
Prepaid mining property tax (Note 7)
553,812
542,057
20,091,126
17,853,354
Total assets
$
24,913,527
$
22,379,725
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)
$
1,136,459
$
951,530
Lease liabilities - current portion (Note 6)
49,432
44,214
Loan payable - related party (Note 10)
3,801,911
Loan payable - land (Note 11)
101,540
-
Long-term
5,089,342
995,744
Lease liabilities (Note 6)
97,660
108,999
Accrued reclamation and remediation (Note 9)
2,462,699
2,397,912
Loan payable - land (Note 11)
886,990
Total liabilities
8,536,691
3,502,655
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 12)
140,073,275
140,073,275
Share-based payment reserve (Note 13)
8,007,572
8,007,572
Foreign currency reserve
(5,116)
(382,441)
Accumulated deficit
(131,698,895)
(128,821,336)
Total shareholders' equity
16,376,836
18,877,070
Total shareholders' equity and liabilities
$
24,913,527
22,379,725
NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN (Note 1)
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 16)
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS (Note 19)
Approved by the Board on November 12, 2021
"Robert Scargill"
"Matt Fitzgerald"
Director
Director
3
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
2021
2020
EXPENSES
Director and management fees (Note 14)
$
13,595
$
13,750
Depreciation (Notes 5, 6)
65,721
62,014
Salary and wages
100,500
100,500
Exploration and evaluation costs (Note 7)
2,173,523
1,862,329
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
16
2,690
Office, administration and miscellaneous
214,988
169,963
Professional fees
296,515
240,914
Share-based payments (Notes 13)
-
3,350
Accretion (Note 9)
12,701
-
Loss from operations
(2,877,559)
(2,455,510)
OTHER ITEMS
Interest expense (Note 10)
-
(167,237)
Loss before income tax
-
(2,622,747)
Income tax provision
-
-
Net loss for the period
(2,877,559)
(2,622,747)
Other comprehensive income gain (loss)
Foreign currency reserve gain (loss)
377,325
(38,951)
Net other comprehensive income (loss)
377,325
(38,951)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE
PERIOD
$
2,500,234
$
(2,661,698)
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
OUTSTANDING
1,023,252,794
821,613,031
4
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
( Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars )
Share capital
Share-based
Foreign
Payment
Currency
Accumulated
Number of
Amount
Reserve
Reserve
Deficit
Total
Shares
$
$
$
$
$
Balance at July 1, 2020
821,613,031
110,007,994
8,054,356
417,568
(117,839,188)
640,730
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(2,622,747)
(2,622,747)
Other comprehensive gain
-
-
-
(38,951)
-
(38,951)
-
-
Share-based payments
-
3,350
-
3,350
Balance at September 30, 2020
821,613,031
110,007,994
8,057,706
378,617
(120,461,935)
(2,017,618)
Balance at July 1, 2021
1,023,252,794
140,073,275
8,007,572
(382,441)
(128,821,336)
18,877,070
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(2,877,559)
(2,877,556)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
377,325
-
377,325
Balance at September 30, 2021
1,023,252,794
140,073,275
8,007,572
(5,116)
(131,698,895)
16,376,836
5
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
2021
2020
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN):
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss for the period
$
(2,877,559)
$
(2,622,747)
Items not involving cash:
Depreciation (Notes 5 and 6)
65,721
62,020
Accretion of accrued reclamation and remediation (Note 9)
12,701
-
Accretion of interest on lease liabilities (Note 6)
1,648
1,691
Share-based payments (Note 13)
-
3,350
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(2,797,489)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(7,196)
(552,419)
Prepaid mining property tax (Note 7)
(11,755)
-
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
184,929
1,217,239
Cash used in operating activities
(2,631,511)
(1,890,866)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (Note 5)
(214,095)
(2,817,627)
Refund (deposit) of reclamation bond (Note 7)
(311,523)
-
Acquisition of resource properties (Note 7)
(172,546)
(148,722)
Cash used in investing activities
(698,164)
(2,966,349)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payments on leases (Note 6)
(11,030)
(5,698)
Proceeds from loan payable - related party (Note 10)
3,801,911
6,790,235
Cash provided by financing activities
3,790,881
6,784,537
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND
CASH EQUIVALENTS DURING THE PERIOD
461,206
1,927,322
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND
CASH EQUIVALENTS
48,170
(127,265)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
4,164,711
213,392
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$
4,674,087
$
2,013,449
6
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
