Sandfire Resources America : Q1 Sandfire Resources America Inc. FS

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 and JUNE 30, 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,674,087 $ 4,164,711 Prepaid expenses and other assets 148,314 141,118 Reclamation bond (Note 7) - 220,542 Non-current 4,822,401 4,526,371 Property, plant, and equipment (Note 5) 11,530,494 10,161,986 Resource properties (Note 7) 7,297,832 6,974,172 Right of use assets (Note 6) 147,012 155,293 Reclamation bond (Note 7) 561,976 19,846 Prepaid mining property tax (Note 7) 553,812 542,057 20,091,126 17,853,354 Total assets $ 24,913,527 $ 22,379,725 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8) $ 1,136,459 $ 951,530 Lease liabilities - current portion (Note 6) 49,432 44,214 Loan payable - related party (Note 10) 3,801,911 Loan payable - land (Note 11) 101,540 - Long-term 5,089,342 995,744 Lease liabilities (Note 6) 97,660 108,999 Accrued reclamation and remediation (Note 9) 2,462,699 2,397,912 Loan payable - land (Note 11) 886,990 Total liabilities 8,536,691 3,502,655 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital (Note 12) 140,073,275 140,073,275 Share-based payment reserve (Note 13) 8,007,572 8,007,572 Foreign currency reserve (5,116) (382,441) Accumulated deficit (131,698,895) (128,821,336) Total shareholders' equity 16,376,836 18,877,070 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities $ 24,913,527 22,379,725 NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN (Note 1) COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 16) SUBSEQUENT EVENTS (Note 19) Approved by the Board on November 12, 2021 "Robert Scargill" "Matt Fitzgerald" Director Director 3 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 2021 2020 EXPENSES Director and management fees (Note 14) $ 13,595 $ 13,750 Depreciation (Notes 5, 6) 65,721 62,014 Salary and wages 100,500 100,500 Exploration and evaluation costs (Note 7) 2,173,523 1,862,329 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 16 2,690 Office, administration and miscellaneous 214,988 169,963 Professional fees 296,515 240,914 Share-based payments (Notes 13) - 3,350 Accretion (Note 9) 12,701 - Loss from operations (2,877,559) (2,455,510) OTHER ITEMS Interest expense (Note 10) - (167,237) Loss before income tax - (2,622,747) Income tax provision - - Net loss for the period (2,877,559) (2,622,747) Other comprehensive income gain (loss) Foreign currency reserve gain (loss) 377,325 (38,951) Net other comprehensive income (loss) 377,325 (38,951) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD $ 2,500,234 $ (2,661,698) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $ (0.00) $ (0.00) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 1,023,252,794 821,613,031 4 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Share capital Share-based Foreign Payment Currency Accumulated Number of Amount Reserve Reserve Deficit Total Shares $ $ $ $ $ Balance at July 1, 2020 821,613,031 110,007,994 8,054,356 417,568 (117,839,188) 640,730 Loss for the period - - - - (2,622,747) (2,622,747) Other comprehensive gain - - - (38,951) - (38,951) - - Share-based payments - 3,350 - 3,350 Balance at September 30, 2020 821,613,031 110,007,994 8,057,706 378,617 (120,461,935) (2,017,618) Balance at July 1, 2021 1,023,252,794 140,073,275 8,007,572 (382,441) (128,821,336) 18,877,070 Loss for the period - - - - (2,877,559) (2,877,556) Other comprehensive loss - - - 377,325 - 377,325 Balance at September 30, 2021 1,023,252,794 140,073,275 8,007,572 (5,116) (131,698,895) 16,376,836 5 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 2021 2020 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss for the period $ (2,877,559) $ (2,622,747) Items not involving cash: Depreciation (Notes 5 and 6) 65,721 62,020 Accretion of accrued reclamation and remediation (Note 9) 12,701 - Accretion of interest on lease liabilities (Note 6) 1,648 1,691 Share-based payments (Note 13) - 3,350 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (2,797,489) Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,196) (552,419) Prepaid mining property tax (Note 7) (11,755) - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 184,929 1,217,239 Cash used in operating activities (2,631,511) (1,890,866) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (Note 5) (214,095) (2,817,627) Refund (deposit) of reclamation bond (Note 7) (311,523) - Acquisition of resource properties (Note 7) (172,546) (148,722) Cash used in investing activities (698,164) (2,966,349) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments on leases (Note 6) (11,030) (5,698) Proceeds from loan payable - related party (Note 10) 3,801,911 6,790,235 Cash provided by financing activities 3,790,881 6,784,537 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS DURING THE PERIOD 461,206 1,927,322 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 48,170 (127,265) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 4,164,711 213,392 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 4,674,087 $ 2,013,449 6 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.