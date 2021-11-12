Log in
    SFR   CA8000281029

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.

(SFR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/12 05:00:00 pm
0.205 CAD   --.--%
Sandfire Resources America : Q1 Sandfire Resources America Inc. FS

11/12/2021 | 05:18pm EST
SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 and JUNE 30, 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,674,087

$

4,164,711

Prepaid expenses and other assets

148,314

141,118

Reclamation bond (Note 7)

-

220,542

Non-current

4,822,401

4,526,371

Property, plant, and equipment (Note 5)

11,530,494

10,161,986

Resource properties (Note 7)

7,297,832

6,974,172

Right of use assets (Note 6)

147,012

155,293

Reclamation bond (Note 7)

561,976

19,846

Prepaid mining property tax (Note 7)

553,812

542,057

20,091,126

17,853,354

Total assets

$

24,913,527

$

22,379,725

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)

$

1,136,459

$

951,530

Lease liabilities - current portion (Note 6)

49,432

44,214

Loan payable - related party (Note 10)

3,801,911

Loan payable - land (Note 11)

101,540

-

Long-term

5,089,342

995,744

Lease liabilities (Note 6)

97,660

108,999

Accrued reclamation and remediation (Note 9)

2,462,699

2,397,912

Loan payable - land (Note 11)

886,990

Total liabilities

8,536,691

3,502,655

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 12)

140,073,275

140,073,275

Share-based payment reserve (Note 13)

8,007,572

8,007,572

Foreign currency reserve

(5,116)

(382,441)

Accumulated deficit

(131,698,895)

(128,821,336)

Total shareholders' equity

16,376,836

18,877,070

Total shareholders' equity and liabilities

$

24,913,527

22,379,725

NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN (Note 1)

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 16)

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS (Note 19)

Approved by the Board on November 12, 2021

"Robert Scargill"

"Matt Fitzgerald"

Director

Director

3

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

2021

2020

EXPENSES

Director and management fees (Note 14)

$

13,595

$

13,750

Depreciation (Notes 5, 6)

65,721

62,014

Salary and wages

100,500

100,500

Exploration and evaluation costs (Note 7)

2,173,523

1,862,329

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

16

2,690

Office, administration and miscellaneous

214,988

169,963

Professional fees

296,515

240,914

Share-based payments (Notes 13)

-

3,350

Accretion (Note 9)

12,701

-

Loss from operations

(2,877,559)

(2,455,510)

OTHER ITEMS

Interest expense (Note 10)

-

(167,237)

Loss before income tax

-

(2,622,747)

Income tax provision

-

-

Net loss for the period

(2,877,559)

(2,622,747)

Other comprehensive income gain (loss)

Foreign currency reserve gain (loss)

377,325

(38,951)

Net other comprehensive income (loss)

377,325

(38,951)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE

PERIOD

$

2,500,234

$

(2,661,698)

BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING

1,023,252,794

821,613,031

4

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Share capital

Share-based

Foreign

Payment

Currency

Accumulated

Number of

Amount

Reserve

Reserve

Deficit

Total

Shares

$

$

$

$

$

Balance at July 1, 2020

821,613,031

110,007,994

8,054,356

417,568

(117,839,188)

640,730

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(2,622,747)

(2,622,747)

Other comprehensive gain

-

-

-

(38,951)

-

(38,951)

-

-

Share-based payments

-

3,350

-

3,350

Balance at September 30, 2020

821,613,031

110,007,994

8,057,706

378,617

(120,461,935)

(2,017,618)

Balance at July 1, 2021

1,023,252,794

140,073,275

8,007,572

(382,441)

(128,821,336)

18,877,070

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(2,877,559)

(2,877,556)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

377,325

-

377,325

Balance at September 30, 2021

1,023,252,794

140,073,275

8,007,572

(5,116)

(131,698,895)

16,376,836

5

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

2021

2020

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN):

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss for the period

$

(2,877,559)

$

(2,622,747)

Items not involving cash:

Depreciation (Notes 5 and 6)

65,721

62,020

Accretion of accrued reclamation and remediation (Note 9)

12,701

-

Accretion of interest on lease liabilities (Note 6)

1,648

1,691

Share-based payments (Note 13)

-

3,350

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(2,797,489)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(7,196)

(552,419)

Prepaid mining property tax (Note 7)

(11,755)

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

184,929

1,217,239

Cash used in operating activities

(2,631,511)

(1,890,866)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (Note 5)

(214,095)

(2,817,627)

Refund (deposit) of reclamation bond (Note 7)

(311,523)

-

Acquisition of resource properties (Note 7)

(172,546)

(148,722)

Cash used in investing activities

(698,164)

(2,966,349)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Payments on leases (Note 6)

(11,030)

(5,698)

Proceeds from loan payable - related party (Note 10)

3,801,911

6,790,235

Cash provided by financing activities

3,790,881

6,784,537

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND

CASH EQUIVALENTS DURING THE PERIOD

461,206

1,927,322

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND

CASH EQUIVALENTS

48,170

(127,265)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

4,164,711

213,392

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$

4,674,087

$

2,013,449

6

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sandfire Resources America Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 22:15:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
