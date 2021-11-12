Log in
    SFR   CA8000281029

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.

(SFR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/12 05:00:00 pm
0.205 CAD   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sandfire Resources America : Q1 Sandfire Resources America Inc. MD&A

11/12/2021 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.

Management Discussion and Analysis

For the three months ended September 30, 2021

Introduction

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Sandfire Resources America Inc. (the "Company") has been prepared by management as of November 12, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the accompanying consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto of the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2021, which were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and Interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). All dollar figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. These documents and additional information on the Company are available on the Company's website at www.sandfireamerica.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

2

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.

Management Discussion and Analysis

For the three months ended September 30, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.

Executive Summary ...................................................................................................

4

2.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Highlights ...............................................

4

3.

Selected Annual Information ......................................................................................

5

4.

Results of Operations.................................................................................................

5

5.

Summary of Quarterly Results ...................................................................................

9

6.

Liquidity and Capital Resources.................................................................................

9

7.

Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements and Commitments ..............................................

11

8.

Transactions with Related Parties............................................................................

12

9.

Changes in Accounting Policies ...............................................................................

12

10.

Financial Instruments and Other Instruments ..........................................................

12

11.

Business Operations ................................................................................................

13

12.

Outstanding Share Data...........................................................................................

14

13.

Disclosure Controls ..................................................................................................

14

14.

Forward-looking Statements ....................................................................................

15

15.

Risk Factors .............................................................................................................

17

3

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.

Management Discussion and Analysis

For the three months ended September 30, 2021

1. Executive Summary

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (the "Company") is focused on the exploration, development and mining of its 100% owned flagship property, the Black Butte Copper Project in central Montana, USA. The Company plans to defend the permit, continue construction and operate a showcase underground copper mining operation using modern environmentally responsible mining and processing technologies to generate significant economic benefits for Montana and the Company's stakeholders.

On August 14, 2020, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (the "MT DEQ") approved the Phase I Bonding for the underground Black Butte Copper project (the "Project") and issued a Final Mine Operating Permit allowing the Company the right to commence Phase I Development surface construction at the mine site.

2. Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Highlights

On August 9, 2021, the Company reported final comprehensive drill results of the winter 2021 exploration core drilling program (the "Exploration Program"), with four of the nine exploration holes returning intercepts of greater than 1.2% copper.

On August 11, 2021 the Company announced that it had completed the purchase of the 534.9-acre Mine Property from Bar Z Ranch Inc. ("Bar Z") on July 22, 2021. This property encompasses a majority of the area of surface disturbance and activity allowed in the Mine Operating Permit for the Johnny Lee Deposit.

During the Quarter, the Company also entered into a contract with American Drilling to complete 14,000m of diamond drilling commencing in August 2021 over the Lowry deposit which has a reported Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.3 million tonnes of 2.4% copper. Note that the Lowry deposit is not covered by the current Mine Operating Permit.

On September 8, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into a bridge loan agreement (the "Agreement") with Sandfire BC Holdings (Australia) Pty Ltd. ("Sandfire BC"), the Company's largest shareholder, and Tintina Montana Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Tintina Montana"). Pursuant to the Agreement, among other things, Sandfire BC will lend an aggregate of up to US$12.0 million to Tintina Montana (the "Loan") through one or more advances. The Loan shall bear interest at the rate of five percent (5%) per annum, payable in monthly installments, and the Loan will have a latest maturity date of June 30, 2022, subject to the terms of the Agreement.

The following table presents the total expenditures incurred on the Black Butte property to date:

Black Butte

Resource Properties, net of currency translation

$

6,974,172

Accumulated Exploration and Project Support Costs project to date

65,691,401

Accumulated Engineering & Environment Costs project to date

9,840,840

Accumulated Mining Study Costs project to date

3,188,960

Total expenditure at June 30, 2021

85,695,373

Resource Properties

172,546

Resource Properties - currency translation

151,114

Exploration and Project Support Costs in the period

2,173,523

Total expenditure for the three months ended September 30, 2021

2,497,183

4

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.

Management Discussion and Analysis

For the three months ended September 30, 2021

Resource Properties, net of currency translation

7,297,832

Accumulated Exploration and Project Support Costs project to date

67,864,924

Accumulated Engineering & Environment Costs project to date

9,840,840

Accumulated Mining Study Costs project to date

3,188,960

Total expenditure at September 30, 2021

$

88,192,556

Exploration and evaluation costs incurred during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were as follows:

Labor and short term benefits

2021

$

2020

$

1,098,822

1,089,017

Contractors and consultants

337,901

142,635

Permitting

250,031

397,445

Drilling

189,602

-

Metallurgy/Assays

143,846

76,513

Public relations

117,588

98,373

Supplies

41,577

18,926

Project travel

30,473

7,784

Rents and storage

11,396

13,260

Other

(47,713)

18,376

Total

$

2,173,523

$

1,862,329

3. Selected Annual Information

Year Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2019

Total revenues

$Nil

$Nil

$Nil

Loss for the year

$(10,982,148)

$(10,858,928)

$(14,194,658)

Comprehensive loss for the year

$(11,782,157)

$(10,631,969)

$(14,221,982)

Loss per share

$(0.01)

$(0.01)

$(0.02)

Total assets

$22,379,725

$9,451,074

$12,166,140

Total liabilities

$3,502,655

$8,810,344

$1,147,326

4. Results of Operations

Black Butte Copper

The Company incurred expenditures on the Black Butte Copper property during the three months ended September 30, 2021 primarily due to water rights application, MT DEQ Mine Operating Permit defense, and set up for 2021 exploration program.

Black Butte Copper exploration and evaluation costs increased to $1,862,329 during the three month period ended September 30, 2021 (Q1 2022) from $1,862,329 during the three months ended September 30, 2020 (FY2021). The Company continued to advance the project by analyzing data on the development of the Johnny Lee copper deposit and mobilization for the 2021/2022 Lowry drilling program.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sandfire Resources America Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 22:27:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
