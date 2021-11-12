Sandfire Resources America : Q1 Sandfire Resources America Inc. MD&A

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Sandfire Resources America Inc. (the "Company") has been prepared by management as of November 12, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the accompanying consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto of the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2021, which were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and Interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). All dollar figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. These documents and additional information on the Company are available on the Company's website at www.sandfireamerica.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.

Management Discussion and Analysis

For the three months ended September 30, 2021

1. Executive Summary

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (the "Company") is focused on the exploration, development and mining of its 100% owned flagship property, the Black Butte Copper Project in central Montana, USA. The Company plans to defend the permit, continue construction and operate a showcase underground copper mining operation using modern environmentally responsible mining and processing technologies to generate significant economic benefits for Montana and the Company's stakeholders.

On August 14, 2020, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (the "MT DEQ") approved the Phase I Bonding for the underground Black Butte Copper project (the "Project") and issued a Final Mine Operating Permit allowing the Company the right to commence Phase I Development surface construction at the mine site.

2. Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Highlights

On August 9, 2021, the Company reported final comprehensive drill results of the winter 2021 exploration core drilling program (the "Exploration Program"), with four of the nine exploration holes returning intercepts of greater than 1.2% copper.

On August 11, 2021 the Company announced that it had completed the purchase of the 534.9-acre Mine Property from Bar Z Ranch Inc. ("Bar Z") on July 22, 2021. This property encompasses a majority of the area of surface disturbance and activity allowed in the Mine Operating Permit for the Johnny Lee Deposit.

During the Quarter, the Company also entered into a contract with American Drilling to complete 14,000m of diamond drilling commencing in August 2021 over the Lowry deposit which has a reported Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.3 million tonnes of 2.4% copper. Note that the Lowry deposit is not covered by the current Mine Operating Permit.

On September 8, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into a bridge loan agreement (the "Agreement") with Sandfire BC Holdings (Australia) Pty Ltd. ("Sandfire BC"), the Company's largest shareholder, and Tintina Montana Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Tintina Montana"). Pursuant to the Agreement, among other things, Sandfire BC will lend an aggregate of up to US$12.0 million to Tintina Montana (the "Loan") through one or more advances. The Loan shall bear interest at the rate of five percent (5%) per annum, payable in monthly installments, and the Loan will have a latest maturity date of June 30, 2022, subject to the terms of the Agreement.

The following table presents the total expenditures incurred on the Black Butte property to date: