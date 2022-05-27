Sandfire Resources America : Q3 2022 MD&A

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.

Management Discussion and Analysis

For the nine months ended March 31, 2022

Introduction

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Sandfire Resources America Inc. (the "Company") has been prepared by management as of May 27, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the accompanying consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto of the Company for the nine months ended March 31, 2022, which were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and Interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). All dollar figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. These documents and additional information on the Company are available on the Company's website at www.sandfireamerica.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

1. Executive Summary

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (the "Company") is focused on the exploration, development, and mining of its 100% owned flagship property, the Black Butte Copper Project in central Montana, USA. The Company plans to defend the permit, continue construction and operate a showcase underground copper mining operation using modern environmentally responsible mining and processing technologies to generate significant economic benefits for Montana and the Company's stakeholders.

On August 14, 2020, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (the "MT DEQ") approved the Phase I Bonding for the underground Black Butte Copper project (the "Project") and issued a Final Mine Operating Permit allowing the Company the right to commence Phase I Development surface construction at the mine site.

2. Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Highlights

The Company continued its 14,000m diamond drilling program over the Lowry Deposit which has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.3 million tonnes of 2.4% copper. Three rigs from American Drilling Corp. worked throughout the Quarter and two further rigs were hired from Ruen Drilling Inc. in December. The program is being delayed by difficult drilling conditions, Covid related absences and mechanical issues that are being exacerbated by supply chain issues. Note that the Lowry Deposit is not covered by the current Mine Operating Permit.

The Company continues to wait on a judgement from the District Court regarding a legal challenge to the Record of Decision which was lodged on June 4, 2020. Final submissions were lodged in October to the Hearings Examiner in the objection to the Company's water right modification application.

The Company signed a partnership agreement with Highlands College, Butte to develop a training pathway program for all Black Butte Copper Project employees.

The following table presents the total expenditures incurred on the Black Butte property to date: