SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.

OMNIBUS SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (the "Corporation") hereby establishes an omnibus share incentive plan for certain qualified directors, executive officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation or any of its Subsidiaries (as defined herein).

ARTICLE 1 INTERPRETATION

1.1 Definitions

Where used herein or in any amendments hereto or in any communication required or permitted to be given hereunder, the following terms shall have the following meanings, respectively, unless the context otherwise requires:

"Account" means a notional account maintained for each Participant on the books of the Corporation which will be credited with Share Units or DSUs, as applicable, in accordance with the terms of this Plan;

"Affiliate" has the meaning ascribed thereto in the Securities Act (British Columbia), as amended, supplemented or replaced from time to time;

"Award" means any of an Option, Share Unit or DSU granted pursuant to, or otherwise governed by, the Plan;

"Award Agreement" means an agreement evidencing the grant to a Participant of an Award, including an Option Agreement, a Share Unit Agreement, a DSU Agreement, an Employment Agreement or a Consulting Agreement;

"Blackout Period" means a period during which the Corporation prohibits Participants from trading securities of the Corporation which is formally imposed by the Corporation pursuant to its internal trading policies (which, for greater certainty, does not include a period during which a Participant or the Corporation is subject to a cease trade order (or similar order under securities laws) in respect of the Corporation's securities);

"Blackout Period Expiry Date" means the date on which a Blackout Period expires;

"Board" means the board of directors of the Corporation as constituted from time to time;

"Business Day" means a day, other than a Saturday, Sunday or statutory holiday, when Canadian chartered banks are generally open for business in Vancouver, British Columbia for the transaction of banking business;

"Canadian Participant" means a Participant who is a resident of Canada and/or who is granted an Award in respect of, or by virtue of, employment services rendered in Canada, provided that, for greater certainty, a Participant may be both a Canadian Participant and a U.S. Taxpayer;