Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Sandfire Resources America Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFR   CA8000281029

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.

(SFR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share Incentive Plan

11/12/2021 | 08:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.

OMNIBUS SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

November 1, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ARTICLE 1 INTERPRETATION...............................................................................................................

2

1.1

Definitions .............................................................................................................................

2

1.2

Interpretation........................................................................................................................

7

ARTICLE 2 PURPOSE AND ADMINISTRATION OF THE PLAN; GRANTING OF AWARDS ............................

8

2.1

Purpose of the Plan...............................................................................................................

8

2.2

Implementation and Administration of the Plan ..................................................................

8

2.3

Participation in this Plan .......................................................................................................

9

2.4

Shares Subject to the Plan ..................................................................................................

10

2.5

Participation Limits .............................................................................................................

11

2.6

Granting of Awards .............................................................................................................

11

ARTICLE 3 OPTIONS..........................................................................................................................

12

3.1

Nature of Options ...............................................................................................................

12

3.2

Option Awards ....................................................................................................................

12

3.3

Option Price ........................................................................................................................

12

3.4

Option Term ........................................................................................................................

13

3.5

Exercise of Options..............................................................................................................

13

3.6

Method of Exercise and Payment of Purchase Price ..........................................................

13

3.7

Option Agreements.............................................................................................................

14

ARTICLE 4 RESTRICTED AND PERFORMANCE SHARE UNITS................................................................

14

4.1

Nature of Share Units..........................................................................................................

14

4.2

Share Unit Awards...............................................................................................................

15

4.3

Share Unit Agreements.......................................................................................................

16

4.4

Vesting of Share Units.........................................................................................................

16

4.5

Redemption / Settlement of Share Units............................................................................

17

4.6

Determination of Amounts .................................................................................................

18

4.7

Award of Dividend Equivalents ...........................................................................................

19

ARTICLE 5 DEFERRED SHARE UNITS ..................................................................................................

20

5.1

Nature of DSUs....................................................................................................................

20

5.2

DSU Awards.........................................................................................................................

20

5.3

DSU Agreements .................................................................................................................

20

5.4

Redemption / Settlement of DSUs......................................................................................

21

5.5

Determination of Amounts .................................................................................................

23

5.6

Award of Dividend Equivalents ...........................................................................................

24

ARTICLE 6 GENERAL CONDITIONS.....................................................................................................

24

6.1

General Conditions Applicable to Awards ..........................................................................

24

6.2

General Conditions Applicable to Options..........................................................................

26

6.3

General Conditions Applicable to Share Units....................................................................

27

ARTICLE 7 ADJUSTMENTS AND AMENDMENTS .................................................................................

28

7.1

Adjustment to Shares Subject to Outstanding Awards.......................................................

28

7.2

Change of Control ...............................................................................................................

28

7.3

Amendment or Discontinuance of the Plan........................................................................

29

ARTICLE 8 MISCELLANEOUS..............................................................................................................

31

8.1

Use of an Administrative Agent ..........................................................................................

31

8.2

Tax Withholding ..................................................................................................................

31

8.3

Securities Law Compliance..................................................................................................

31

8.4

Reorganization of the Corporation .....................................................................................

31

8.5

Quotation of Shares ............................................................................................................

33

8.6

Governing Laws...................................................................................................................

34

8.7

Severability..........................................................................................................................

34

8.8

Code Section 409A ..............................................................................................................

34

8.9

Effective Date of the Plan ...................................................................................................

35

- 2 -

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.

OMNIBUS SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (the "Corporation") hereby establishes an omnibus share incentive plan for certain qualified directors, executive officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation or any of its Subsidiaries (as defined herein).

ARTICLE 1 INTERPRETATION

1.1 Definitions

Where used herein or in any amendments hereto or in any communication required or permitted to be given hereunder, the following terms shall have the following meanings, respectively, unless the context otherwise requires:

"Account" means a notional account maintained for each Participant on the books of the Corporation which will be credited with Share Units or DSUs, as applicable, in accordance with the terms of this Plan;

"Affiliate" has the meaning ascribed thereto in the Securities Act (British Columbia), as amended, supplemented or replaced from time to time;

"Award" means any of an Option, Share Unit or DSU granted pursuant to, or otherwise governed by, the Plan;

"Award Agreement" means an agreement evidencing the grant to a Participant of an Award, including an Option Agreement, a Share Unit Agreement, a DSU Agreement, an Employment Agreement or a Consulting Agreement;

"Blackout Period" means a period during which the Corporation prohibits Participants from trading securities of the Corporation which is formally imposed by the Corporation pursuant to its internal trading policies (which, for greater certainty, does not include a period during which a Participant or the Corporation is subject to a cease trade order (or similar order under securities laws) in respect of the Corporation's securities);

"Blackout Period Expiry Date" means the date on which a Blackout Period expires;

"Board" means the board of directors of the Corporation as constituted from time to time;

"Business Day" means a day, other than a Saturday, Sunday or statutory holiday, when Canadian chartered banks are generally open for business in Vancouver, British Columbia for the transaction of banking business;

"Canadian Participant" means a Participant who is a resident of Canada and/or who is granted an Award in respect of, or by virtue of, employment services rendered in Canada, provided that, for greater certainty, a Participant may be both a Canadian Participant and a U.S. Taxpayer;

- 3 -

"Cause" has the meaning ascribed thereto in Section 6.2(1) hereof;

"Change of Control" means, unless the Board determines otherwise, the happening, in a single transaction or in a series of related transactions, of any of the following events:

  1. any transaction (other than a transaction described in paragraph (b) below) pursuant to which any Person or group of Persons acting jointly or in concert acquires the direct or indirect beneficial ownership of securities of the Corporation representing 50% or more of the aggregate voting power of all of the Corporation's then issued and outstanding securities entitled to vote in the election of directors of the Corporation, other than any such acquisition that occurs upon the exercise or settlement of options or other securities granted by the Corporation under any of the Corporation's equity incentive plans;
  2. there is consummated an arrangement, amalgamation, merger, consolidation or similar transaction involving (directly or indirectly) the Corporation and, immediately after the consummation of such arrangement, amalgamation, merger, consolidation or similar transaction, the shareholders of the Corporation immediately prior thereto do not beneficially own, directly or indirectly, either (i) outstanding voting securities representing more than 50% of the combined outstanding voting power of the surviving or resulting entity in such amalgamation, merger, consolidation or similar transaction or (ii) more than 50% of the combined outstanding voting power of the parent of the surviving or resulting entity in such arrangement, amalgamation, merger, consolidation or similar transaction, in each case in substantially the same proportions as their beneficial ownership of the outstanding voting securities of the Corporation immediately prior to such transaction;
  3. the sale, lease, exchange, license or other disposition of assets, rights or properties of the Corporation or any of its Subsidiaries which have an aggregate book value greater than 50% of the book value of the assets, rights and properties of the Corporation and its Subsidiaries on a consolidated basis to any other Person, other than a disposition to a wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Corporation in the course of a reorganization of the assets of the Corporation and its wholly-owned Subsidiaries;
  4. the passing of a resolution by the Board or shareholders of the Corporation to substantially liquidate the assets of the Corporation or wind up the Corporation's business or significantly rearrange its affairs or the commencement of proceedings for such a liquidation, winding-up or re-arrangement (except where such re- arrangement is part of a bona fide reorganization of the Corporation in circumstances where the business of the Corporation is continued and the shareholdings remain substantially the same following the re-arrangement); or
  5. individuals who, immediately prior to a particular time, are members of the Board (the "Incumbent Board") cease for any reason to constitute at least a majority of the members of the Board immediately following such time; provided, however, that if

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sandfire Resources America Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 13:43:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.
08:44aShare Incentive Plan
PU
10/28Sandfire Resources America Inc. Provides Production Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
09/08SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA : Details US$12 Million Bridge Loan from Largest Shareholder
MT
09/08SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA : Announces US$12 Million Bridge Loan Agreement
AQ
09/08Sandfire Resources America Inc. announced that it expects to receive $12 million in fun..
CI
08/30Sandfire Resources America Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 3..
CI
08/30Sandfire Resources America Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
08/11SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA : Buys Key Mine Property at Black Butte Copper Project in Centr..
MT
08/11SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA : Acquires Key Mine Property at the Black Butte Copper Project
AQ
08/11Sandfire Resources America Inc. Acquires Key Mine Property At the Black Butte Copper Pr..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -11,0 M -8,72 M -8,72 M
Net cash 2021 4,01 M 3,18 M 3,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 210 M 167 M 167 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.
Duration : Period :
Sandfire Resources America Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Scargill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McGonigle Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Leslie Fitzgerald Chairman
Alan L. Joscelyn Independent Director
Christina Kay Hedrich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.0.00%167
ANTOFAGASTA PLC2.92%19 558
VEDANTA LIMITED100.65%16 144
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.18.60%15 408
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED11.33%9 963
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.13.53%8 314