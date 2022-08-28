Sandhar Technologies : General updates

SANDHAR

Annexure-A

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT PURSUANT TO REGULATION 6 OF SEBI G OBLIGA110 S AND UIS LOSURE Rl.!QUlREMENTS) REGULATIONS. 2015

ITEM NO. 4: RE-APPOINTMENT OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

The Company had appointed M/s BSR & Co.LLP, Chartered Accountants (Registration No.101248W/W-100022) as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting("AGM") held on the 29th July 2017 for a period of five (5) consecutive financial years starting April 01, 2017 and to hold the office of Statutory Auditors till the conclusion of ensuing AGM of the Company.

In this connection, this is to inform you that the Audit Committee in its meeting held on 18th May 2022 evaluated the re­ appointment of M/s BSR & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors.The Audit Committee considered various parameters like capability of firm to serve a diverse and complex business landscape as that of the Company, audit exp0.rimrP in the Company's operating segments, market standing of Lhe firm, clienlele served, technical knowledge etc.

They have also affirmed and confirmed that they meet the independence and eligibility criteria as required under applicable law rules and regulations.The Audit Committee found the firm to be best suited to handle the scale, diversity and complexity associated with the audit of the financial statements of the Company. Therefore, considering the evaluation of the past performance, experience and expertise of M/s BSR & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, the Audit Committee recommended the proposal to re-appoint them as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Based on the recommendation of Audit Committee and subject to approval of Shareholders, the Board of Directors of the Company have approved the re-appointment of M/s BSR & Co.LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors for further period of five consecutive financial years from the conclusion of this AGM till the conclusion of Thirty Fifth AGM.

The proposed remuneration payable to M/s BSR & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants for statutory audit services for the financial year ending March 31, 2023 will be in the range of Rs. 70 lacs to Rs. 100 lacs, plus out of pocket expenses.Their remuneration for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 was Rs. 71.82 lacs.

Further, the Company may obtain certifications and avail other permissible non-audit services under statutory regulations from M/s BSR & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants as may be required from time to time for which they will be remunerated separately on mutually agreed terms, as approved by the Board of Directors in consultation with the Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors and the Audit Committee may approve revisions to annual remuneration of the Statutory Auditors for the remaining part of their tenure. The Board of Directors, in consultation with the Audit Committee, may alter and vary the terms and conditions of appointment, including remuneration, in such manner and to such extent as may be mutually agreed with the Statutory Auditors.

M/s BSR & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants have given their consent to act as the Statutory Auditors of the Company and have confirmed that the said appointment, if made, will be in accordance with the conditions prescribed under Sections 139 and 141 of the Companies Act 2013 and other applicable rules and regulations.

None of the Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personal(s) and their relatives are in any way, concerned or interested, whether financially or otherwise in this resolution.

The Board ofDirectors recommend the passing of the Resolution contained in this Item no. 4 of the AGM Notice as an Ordinary Resolution.

