Sandmartin International : COMPLETION OF DIRECTOR TRAINING

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 482)

COMPLETION OF DIRECTOR TRAINING

Reference is made to the regulatory news release published by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 22 January 2021 (the "News Release") in relation to, amongst other things, the censure of Sandmartin International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') for its breaches of Rules 2.13(2), 14.34 and 14A.35 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") and a number of its former and current directors for breaching the Listing Rules and/or their undertakings to use their best endeavours to procure the Company's compliance with the Listing Rules and to ensure that the Company had adequate and effective internal controls.

As directed by the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange under paragraph (6) of the section headed "SANCTIONS" in the News Release, Mr. Hung Tsung Chun, Mr. Chen Wei Chun and Mr. Wu Chia Ming (the "Relevant Directors"), each shall attend 26 hours of training on regulatory and legal topics including Listing Rules compliance ("Training"). The Training must include at least three hours on each of (i) directors' duties; (ii) the Corporate Governance Code; (iii) the Listing Rules requirements for notifiable transactions; (iv) the Listing Rules requirements for connected transactions; and (v) at least two hours on the presentation of information in any announcement or corporate communication, within 90 days from the date of the decision letter of the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange.

The Company confirms that, (a) within the period specified, each of the Relevant Directors has completed the Training provided by a training provider (the "Training Provider") approved by the Listing Division of the Stock Exchange; and (b) the Company has provided the Listing Division of the Stock Exchange with the Training Provider's written certification of full compliance after Training completion.

By order of the board

Sandmartin International Holdings Limited

Lau Yau Cheung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors

Mr. Hung Tsung Chin and Mr. Chen Wei Chun

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Kuo Jen Hao

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Lau Yau Cheung (Chairman), Mr. Li Chak Hung and Mr. Wu Chia Ming

