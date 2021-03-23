Log in
Sandmartin International : TIME EXTENSION FOR SUBMISSION OF WRITTEN REPORT OF INTERNAL CONTROL ADVISER

03/23/2021 | 06:15am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 482)

TIME EXTENSION FOR SUBMISSION OF WRITTEN REPORT OF

INTERNAL CONTROL ADVISER

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 9 February 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to the appointment of the Internal Control Adviser as directed by the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange in the News Release. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

TIME EXTENSION FOR SUBMISSION OF WRITTEN REPORT OF INTERNAL CONTROL ADVISER

As disclosed in the Announcement, the Company shall provide the Listing Division of the Stock Exchange with the written report of the Internal Control Adviser containing recommendations to improve the Company's internal controls and to ensure compliance with Chapter 14 and 14A of the Listing Rules within two months from the date of publication of the News Release.

Upon the appointment of the Internal Control Adviser on 9 February 2021, the Internal Control Adviser promptly started work together with the Company to conduct a thorough review of the Company's internal controls (the "Review"). However, amongst other reasons, including the intervening Chinese New Year Holidays during mid-February 2021, the Internal Control Adviser was only able to complete fieldwork on the Review in mid-March 2021 and more time is required for the Internal Control Adviser and the Company to finalise the written report. As such, the Company has sought, and the Listing Division of the Stock Exchange has granted, a time extension to the Company to extend the deadline for provision of the written report of the Internal Control Adviser from 22 March 2021 to 12 April 2021.

The Company will comply with the relevant requirements of the Listing Rules and make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

By order of the board

Sandmartin International Holdings Limited

Lau Yau Cheung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors

Mr. Hung Tsung Chin and Mr. Chen Wei Chun

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Kuo Jen Hao

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Lau Yau Cheung (Chairman), Mr. Li Chak Hung and Mr. Wu Chia Ming

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Sandmartin International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 10:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
