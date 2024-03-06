Sandoz: FDA approves Wyost and Jubbonti
Denosumab can treat primary and secondary bone loss, such as osteoporosis, as well as cancer-related skeletal events", says Keren Haruvi, President of Sandoz North America.
In view of ongoing patent litigation relating to these products, the Swiss generics and biosimilars group is not specifying a timetable or other launch details at this time.
