Sandoz announces that the US FDA has approved Wyost (denosumab-bbdz) and Jubbonti (denosumab-bbdz), as the first and only biosimilars of denosumab, to treat all indications of the reference drugs Xgeva and Prolia.

Denosumab can treat primary and secondary bone loss, such as osteoporosis, as well as cancer-related skeletal events", says Keren Haruvi, President of Sandoz North America.

In view of ongoing patent litigation relating to these products, the Swiss generics and biosimilars group is not specifying a timetable or other launch details at this time.

