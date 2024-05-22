Sandoz: Marketing authorization for Wyost and Jubbonti in the EU

Sandoz announces that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization (MA) for Wyost and Jubbonti, the first and only biosimilar versions of Amgen's Xgeva and Prolia in Europe.



Both products have been approved in the European Union for all indications of the reference medicines, namely cancer-related bone diseases for Wyost and osteoporosis for Jubbonti.



This approval is based on a solid development program confirming that these biosimilars match the reference medicines in terms of safety, efficacy and quality. Sandoz plans to launch them from November 2025.



