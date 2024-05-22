Sandoz: Marketing authorization for Wyost and Jubbonti in the EU
Both products have been approved in the European Union for all indications of the reference medicines, namely cancer-related bone diseases for Wyost and osteoporosis for Jubbonti.
This approval is based on a solid development program confirming that these biosimilars match the reference medicines in terms of safety, efficacy and quality. Sandoz plans to launch them from November 2025.
