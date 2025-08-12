Sandoz announces the signing of a 10-year virtual power purchase agreement (PPA) with Elawan Energy, a global renewable energy company, for new solar projects in Valladolid, Spain.



This agreement marks a concrete step in the Swiss group's decarbonization strategy, with Europe accounting for the majority of its activities: it is expected to meet nearly 90% of the current electricity demand at its European sites.



Under this partnership, the generic and biosimilar drug manufacturer and Elawan Energy will jointly develop new solar projects with a total installed capacity of 150 MW.



In a broader context, Sandoz has committed to submitting a carbon reduction plan for validation to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) by the end of January 2026.