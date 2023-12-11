Stock SDZ SANDOZ GROUP AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Sandoz Group AG

Sandoz Group AG

Equities

SDZ

CH1243598427

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 03:48:44 2023-12-11 am EST 		Intraday chart for Sandoz Group AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
26.88 CHF -0.57% +3.93% 0.00%
09:06am SANDOZ : Post-demerger, the magic is yet to kick in Alphavalue
Dec. 04 Sandoz Signs Deal with Aspen Pharmacare to Sell Chinese Unit, Buy Four Anesthetic Products in Europe MT
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Sandoz Group AG

SANDOZ : Post-demerger, the magic is yet to kick in Alphavalue
Sandoz Signs Deal with Aspen Pharmacare to Sell Chinese Unit, Buy Four Anesthetic Products in Europe MT
South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to buy Sandoz's China business RE
Aspen Global Incorporated signed an agreement to acquire Sandoz Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for approximately ?110 million. CI
Novartis Touts R&D Pipeline Progress, Upgraded Midterm Targets as Pure-play Medicines Company MT
Sandoz launches new generic version of Humira CF
Sandoz's High-concentration Formula of Arthritis Biosimilar Hyrimoz Launches in Europe MT
Sandoz Group Launches Facilities in Austria, Germany MT
Sandoz: inauguration of two new factories in Europe CF
Sandoz Inaugurates New Antibiotics Production Plant in Austria CI
Sandoz Unit Issues Inaugural Eurobonds Worth EUR2 Billion MT
Sandoz Successfully Issues EUR 2.0 Billion Inaugural Eurobonds CI
Stifel Initiates Sandoz with Buy Rating MT
Swiss Market Index Blinks Green Despite Rate Jitters, Manufacturing Slump MT
RBC Initiates Sandoz at Outperform Amid Expected Biosimilar Boom MT
Sanofi : In the hot seat
AbbVie raises profit forecast after Humira, newer drugs drive results beat RE
Sandoz Group Issues CHF750 Million Bonds MT
Global markets live: Puma, Unicredit, 3M, GE, Verizon, Dow, Nucor...
Transcript : Sandoz Group AG, Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 24, 2023 CI
Sandoz Logs Rise in Nine-month Sales, Affirms Outlook MT
Sandoz Announces Sales Results for the First Nine Months of 2023 CI
Sandoz Group AG Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Sandoz Group AG Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Novartis to Navigate Patent Expirations After Concluding Simplification, Berenberg Says MT

Chart Sandoz Group AG

Chart Sandoz Group AG
More charts

Company Profile

Sandoz Group AG is a Switzerland based company working in the healthcare technology field, the Company does this by operating in two segments, generics and biosimilar. Generic refers to drugs that is structurally equivalent to an original drug whose patent expired. Biosimilar refers to drugs, unlike generics that are equivalent, are slightly different from other approved reference biologics but has no clinically significant differences. The Company interacts in these fields, either directly or indirectly, by the buying and selling of intellectual property and other assets relating to generics and biosimilar drugs. The geographic scope of these investment can fall either domestically or internationally.
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-04-29 - Shareholders Meeting
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
30.69USD
Average target price
36.48USD
Spread / Average Target
+18.85%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Generic Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi.
SANDOZ GROUP AG Stock Sandoz Group AG
0.00% 13 229 M $
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. Stock Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
+23.53% 35 534 M $
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
+32.29% 20 944 M $
CIPLA LIMITED Stock Cipla Limited
+11.24% 11 795 M $
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. Stock Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
-15.47% 8 436 M $
ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED Stock Zydus Lifesciences Limited
+51.28% 7 746 M $
THE MEDICINES COMPANY Stock The Medicines Company
-0.05% 6 788 M $
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL Stock STADA Arzneimittel
-8.87% 5 726 M $
SHENZHEN SALUBRIS PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
-0.70% 4 969 M $
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.
+48.72% 4 886 M $
Generic Pharmaceuticals
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Sandoz Group AG - Swiss Exchange
  4. News Sandoz Group AG
  5. Sandoz : Post-demerger, the magic is yet to kick in
As early as today, start finding the best investment opportunities!
Optimize my profits
fermer