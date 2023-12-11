Sandoz Group AG
Equities
SDZ
CH1243598427
Pharmaceuticals
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|26.88 CHF
|-0.57%
|+3.93%
|0.00%
|09:06am
|SANDOZ : Post-demerger, the magic is yet to kick in
|Dec. 04
|Sandoz Signs Deal with Aspen Pharmacare to Sell Chinese Unit, Buy Four Anesthetic Products in Europe
|MT
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In
More about the company
Sandoz Group AG is a Switzerland based company working in the healthcare technology field, the Company does this by operating in two segments, generics and biosimilar. Generic refers to drugs that is structurally equivalent to an original drug whose patent expired. Biosimilar refers to drugs, unlike generics that are equivalent, are slightly different from other approved reference biologics but has no clinically significant differences. The Company interacts in these fields, either directly or indirectly, by the buying and selling of intellectual property and other assets relating to generics and biosimilar drugs. The geographic scope of these investment can fall either domestically or internationally.
SectorPharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-04-29 - Shareholders Meeting
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
30.69USD
Average target price
36.48USD
Spread / Average Target
+18.85%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|0.00%
|13 229 M $
|+23.53%
|35 534 M $
|+32.29%
|20 944 M $
|+11.24%
|11 795 M $
|-15.47%
|8 436 M $
|+51.28%
|7 746 M $
|-0.05%
|6 788 M $
|-8.87%
|5 726 M $
|-0.70%
|4 969 M $
|+48.72%
|4 886 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Sandoz Group AG - Swiss Exchange
- News Sandoz Group AG
- Sandoz : Post-demerger, the magic is yet to kick in