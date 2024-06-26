Stock SDZ SANDOZ GROUP AG
Sandoz Group AG

Equities

SDZ

CH1243598427

Pharmaceuticals

Market Closed - Swiss Exchange
 11:30:28 2024-06-26 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
32.27 CHF -0.03% Intraday chart for Sandoz Group AG -1.53% +19.25%
Jun. 14 Sandoz AG Re-Submits the Biosimilar Drug EG12014 (Trastuzumab Biosimilar) 150 Mg Powder BLA to the US FDA
Jun. 07 AbbVie's tight grip on Humira market raises concerns about biosimilars
Surperformance is Buy on SANDOZ GROUP AG since 2024-06-24 .

Latest news about Sandoz Group AG

Sandoz AG Re-Submits the Biosimilar Drug EG12014 (Trastuzumab Biosimilar) 150 Mg Powder BLA to the US FDA CI
AbbVie's tight grip on Humira market raises concerns about biosimilars RE
Sandoz: Marketing authorization for Wyost and Jubbonti in the EU CF
Sandoz Group Receives EU Approval for Cancer, Osteoporosis Biosimilars MT
AstraZeneca, Merck Sue to Protect Lynparza Cancer Drug Patents MT
AstraZeneca, Merck Sue Over Alleged Cancer Drug Patents Infringement MT
Swiss Market Index Closes Higher; Sandoz Gains MT
SANDOZ : Sandoz’s improvements are worth betting on Alphavalue
SANDOZ : Q1 miss not a worry; expect another boost for the share price Alphavalue
Sandoz: 5% sales growth in Q1 CF
Europe rises, buoyed by financial results RE
Transcript : Sandoz Group AG, Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, May 07, 2024
Sandoz Group Logs Growth in Q1 Net Sales, Affirms FY24 Outlook MT
Sandoz Announces Sales Results for the First Quarter 2024 CI
Sandoz Group Ag Reiterates Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2024 CI
Global markets live: Adidas, Mercedes, McDonalds, Eli Lilly, PayPal, MicroStrategy, Tesla... Our Logo
Sandoz Group AG Announces Appointment of Graeme Pitkethly as Non-Executive Director and Chair of Its Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee CI
Sandoz Group AG Announces Board and Committee Appointments CI
Sandoz Group AG Approves Dividend, Payable on May 7, 2024 CI
Sandoz Reaches Agreement With Amgen Resolving All Patent Litigation DJ
Sandoz Group Settles Patent Disputes with Amgen MT
Sandoz reaches agreement with Amgen over patent dispute RE
Cigna to offer Humira rivals with $0 copay at specialty pharmacy RE
Swiss Market Index Closes Higher; UBS Slumps MT

Chart Sandoz Group AG

Chart Sandoz Group AG
Company Profile

Sandoz Group AG is a Switzerland based company which is active in healthcare technology industry. The Company operates in two businesses, Generics and Biosimilars. Generics business develops, manufacture and market active ingredients and finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals, finished dosage forms of anti-infectives and active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. Biosimilars business develops, manufacture and market protein-based and other biological products which are similar to another already approved biological medicines. Companyâs product portfolio comprising Generics and Biosimilars covers all therapeutic areas for patient treatment such as cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, anti-infectives, pain and respiratory. The Company serves customers worldwide.
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-08-07 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Sandoz Group AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
36.09 USD
Average target price
40.41 USD
Spread / Average Target
+11.96%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Generic Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi.
SANDOZ GROUP AG Stock Sandoz Group AG
+19.25% 15.51B
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. Stock Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
+20.78% 43.29B
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
+27.64% 22.38B
CIPLA LIMITED Stock Cipla Limited
+18.68% 14.52B
ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED Stock Zydus Lifesciences Limited
+54.64% 12.93B
THE MEDICINES COMPANY Stock The Medicines Company
-0.05% 6.79B
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. Stock Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
-11.39% 6.56B
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited
+18.33% 5.87B
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL Stock STADA Arzneimittel
-8.87% 5.73B
GEDEON RICHTER Stock Gedeon Richter
+6.11% 4.68B
Generic Pharmaceuticals
