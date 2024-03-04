Sandoz: acquisition of Cimerli finalized
With the addition of Cimerli to our existing ophthalmology franchise, we can offer even more treatment options to U.S. patients suffering from vision impairment and loss," comments Keren Haruvi, President of Sandoz North America.
A biosimilar to Lucentis, Cimerli is indicated for the treatment of certain retinal diseases that, if left untreated, can lead to vision loss, which ranks among the top 10 causes of disability in the U.S.
