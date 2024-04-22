Sandoz Group AG is a Switzerland based company working in the healthcare technology field, the Company does this by operating in two segments, generics and biosimilar. Generic refers to drugs that is structurally equivalent to an original drug whose patent expired. Biosimilar refers to drugs, unlike generics that are equivalent, are slightly different from other approved reference biologics but has no clinically significant differences. The Company interacts in these fields, either directly or indirectly, by the buying and selling of intellectual property and other assets relating to generics and biosimilar drugs. The geographic scope of these investment can fall either domestically or internationally.

Sector Pharmaceuticals