Sandoz: approval of Pyzchiva in Europe
This approval as a biologic treatment in gastroenterology, dermatology and rheumatology, was based on a program confirming correspondence with the reference drug in terms of safety, efficacy and quality.
Under the terms of its September agreement with Samsung Bioepis, the Swiss generics and biosimilars group has the right to market Pyzchiva in the USA, Canada, the European Economic Area, Switzerland and the UK.
