Sandoz: launch of Tyruko in Germany

January 31, 2024 at 05:15 am EST Share

Sandoz announces the launch of Tyruko (natalizumab) in Germany from February 1. Developed by Polpharma Biologics, it is the first and only biosimilar authorized for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).



Tyruko is indicated as a disease-modifying therapy (DMT) in adults with highly active RRMS, the same indication as that approved by the European Commission for the reference drug Tysabri.



Sandoz has entered into an agreement on this biosimilar with Polpharma Biologics in 2019. Thanks to an exclusive worldwide license, the former Novartis generics and biosimilars division has marketing and distribution rights in all markets.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.