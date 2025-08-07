Sandoz reported a stronger-than-expected increase in Q2 sales and earnings on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its biosimilars, which should help it achieve its annual targets.



The world's leading generic drug maker said net sales rose 8% in local currencies and 5% at constant exchange rates to $2.75bn in the April-June period.



Volume contributed eight percentage points to growth, more than offsetting a negative impact of three percentage points related to price erosion.



The increase in sales was mainly driven by Europe, which benefited from strong sales growth (+12%, +6% at constant exchange rates) and the strength of biosimilars, which now account for 30% of sales.



For the first half of the year as a whole, sales increased by 4% on a reported basis and on a constant currency basis to $5.23bn, with core EBITDA jumping 20% on a constant currency basis to $1.05bn, reflecting good cost control.



The outlook for fiscal 2025 was confirmed, with mid-single-digit growth in net sales and a core EBITDA margin of around 21%, compared with 20% at the end of the first half.



On the Zurich Stock Exchange, Sandoz shares rose 8% on Thursday morning in the wake of this announcement, posting by far the strongest gain on the SMI MID index of Swiss mid-cap companies.