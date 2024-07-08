Sandoz: strategic partnership extended with Just - Evotec

Sandoz on Monday extended its strategic partnership with Just - Evotec Biologics, the biopharmaceutical production subsidiary of the German Evotec Group.



Under the terms of this new long-term agreement, Just - Evotec Biologics will supply the Swiss laboratory with the compounds needed to manufacture its generic drugs.



These products will come from the new production unit named 'J.POD' that Just - Evotec Biologics has built in Toulouse, and which is entirely dedicated to biological therapies.



Since May 2023, Just - Evotec Biologics and Sandoz have been collaborating, under a multi-year agreement, on the development and manufacture of biosimilars.



Along with Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sandoz is considered Evotec's main customer.



