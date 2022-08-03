SANDRIDGE ENERGY : ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022; UPDATES FULL YEAR 2022 OPERA...

For the three-months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $48.5 million, or $1.32 per basic share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $47.0 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net income(1) amounted to $48.9 million, or $1.33 per basic share, adjusted operating cash flow(1) totaled $53.3 million and adjusted EBITDA(1) was $53.7 million for the quarter. The Company defines and reconciles adjusted net income, adjusted operating cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, and other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP") measure in supporting tables at the conclusion of this press release.

Updated 2022 operational and capital expenditure guidance to include the addition of three new wells to the Company's drilling and completion program in addition to expanded well reactivation activity

Successfully drilled the first two wells of its previously announced 2022 capital development program during the second quarter with completions and first production commencing during the third quarter

Second quarter 2022 production of 17.8 MBoed was consistent with first quarter 2022, despite no new completion activity

Second quarter realized oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids prices, before the impact of derivatives,(2) were $109.06, $5.30 and $35.96, respectively, compared to $92.35, $3.84 and $33.73 in the prior quarter.

Operating Costs

During the second quarter of 2022, lease operating expense ("LOE") was $9.5 million or $5.87 per Boe compared to $10.9 million, or $6.76 per Boe in the prior quarter.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, general and administrative expense ("G&A") was $2.2 million, or $1.34 per Boe compared to $2.5 million, or $1.57 per Boe for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Adjusted G&A(1) was $1.8 million, or $1.09 per Boe during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $2.2 million, or $1.35 per Boe during the first quarter of 2022.

Operational Results & Update

Production

Production totaled 1,620 MBoe (17.8 MBoed, 12.8% oil, 33.4% NGLs and 53.8% natural gas) for the three-months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 1,606 MBoe (17.8 MBoed, 13.3% oil, 32.8% NGLs, and 53.9% natural gas) in the first quarter. This consistent quarter-over-quarter production profile was a result of the Company's ongoing well reactivation program. The first of the Company's planned 2022 completions are being turned to production during the third quarter.

2022 Development Program

During the second quarter, SandRidge successfully drilled the first two wells of its previously announced 2022 capital development program with completions and first production commencing during the third quarter. The third well is currently in the drilling phase. The Company announced an increase to its planned 2022 drilling and completion activity from nine wells to twelve wells.

Well Reactivation & Rod Pump Conversion Program

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company continued returning wells to production that were previously curtailed due to the commodity price downturn in the first half of 2020 and, in many cases, improving their production potential through capital improvements. Improved commodity pricing resulting in high rates of return, along with low execution risk, support the Company's belief that these projects represent a superior use of capital. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company brought 19 wells back online, bringing the total for the first half of 2022 to 29 and the total since the beginning of 2021 to

158. Throughout 2022, SandRidge currently expects to return approximately 54 wells to production and complete approximately 36 artificial lift conversions. The Company continues to evaluate its inventory of such projects.

Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG")

SandRidge maintains its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") commitment, to include no routine flaring of produced natural gas. The Company continues to explore the technical and commercial viability of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Sequestration ("CCUS") across its owned and operated assets through its partnership with the University of Oklahoma.

Recently announced Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance

As a result of current and expected commodity prices enhancing project returns, the Company now plans to spend $40-$50 million in drilling and completions ("D&C") capital and $16-$20 million in non-D&C capital for well reactivations and rod pump conversions. Total production for 2022 is projected to be 5.9-

7.1 MMBoe, representing an approximately 5% increase at the midpoint vs. its prior production guidance. In addition to the benefit of added production this year, increased activity in the second half of 2022 is

