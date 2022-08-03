Log in
    SD   US80007P8692

SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC.

(SD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
17.48 USD   -1.58%
SANDRIDGE ENERGY : ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022; UPDATES FULL YEAR 2022 OPERA...

08/03/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022;

UPDATES FULL YEAR 2022 OPERATIONAL AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, August 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or

"SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced financial and operational results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.

Recent Highlights

  • Generated Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $53.7 million in the second quarter compared to $39.4 million in the prior quarter
  • Second quarter net income was $48.5 million, or $1.32 per basic share. Adjusted net income(1) was $48.9 million, or $1.33 per basic share.
  • Second quarter 2022 production of 17.8 MBoed was consistent with first quarter 2022, despite no new completion activity
  • Successfully drilled the first two wells of its previously announced 2022 capital development program during the second quarter with completions and first production commencing during the third quarter
  • As of June 30, 2022, the Company returned 29 wells to productionin the first half of 2022 that were previously curtailed due to the 2020 commodity price downturn. The Company has returned a total of 158 wells to production since the beginning of 2021
  • Second quarter adjusted G&A(1) of $1.8 million, or $1.09 per Boe, compared to $2.2 million, or $1.35 per Boe in the prior quarter
  • Updated 2022 operational and capital expenditure guidance to include the addition of three new wells to the Company's drilling and completion program in addition to expanded well reactivation activity
  • The Company had no open hedge positions as of June 30, 2022

Financial Results & Update

Profitability & Realized Pricing

For the three-months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $48.5 million, or $1.32 per basic share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $47.0 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net income(1) amounted to $48.9 million, or $1.33 per basic share, adjusted operating cash flow(1) totaled $53.3 million and adjusted EBITDA(1) was $53.7 million for the quarter. The Company defines and reconciles adjusted net income, adjusted operating cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, and other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP") measure in supporting tables at the conclusion of this press release.

1

Second quarter realized oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids prices, before the impact of derivatives,(2) were $109.06, $5.30 and $35.96, respectively, compared to $92.35, $3.84 and $33.73 in the prior quarter.

Operating Costs

During the second quarter of 2022, lease operating expense ("LOE") was $9.5 million or $5.87 per Boe compared to $10.9 million, or $6.76 per Boe in the prior quarter.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, general and administrative expense ("G&A") was $2.2 million, or $1.34 per Boe compared to $2.5 million, or $1.57 per Boe for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Adjusted G&A(1) was $1.8 million, or $1.09 per Boe during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $2.2 million, or $1.35 per Boe during the first quarter of 2022.

Operational Results & Update

Production

Production totaled 1,620 MBoe (17.8 MBoed, 12.8% oil, 33.4% NGLs and 53.8% natural gas) for the three-months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 1,606 MBoe (17.8 MBoed, 13.3% oil, 32.8% NGLs, and 53.9% natural gas) in the first quarter. This consistent quarter-over-quarter production profile was a result of the Company's ongoing well reactivation program. The first of the Company's planned 2022 completions are being turned to production during the third quarter.

2022 Development Program

During the second quarter, SandRidge successfully drilled the first two wells of its previously announced 2022 capital development program with completions and first production commencing during the third quarter. The third well is currently in the drilling phase. The Company announced an increase to its planned 2022 drilling and completion activity from nine wells to twelve wells.

Well Reactivation & Rod Pump Conversion Program

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company continued returning wells to production that were previously curtailed due to the commodity price downturn in the first half of 2020 and, in many cases, improving their production potential through capital improvements. Improved commodity pricing resulting in high rates of return, along with low execution risk, support the Company's belief that these projects represent a superior use of capital. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company brought 19 wells back online, bringing the total for the first half of 2022 to 29 and the total since the beginning of 2021 to

158. Throughout 2022, SandRidge currently expects to return approximately 54 wells to production and complete approximately 36 artificial lift conversions. The Company continues to evaluate its inventory of such projects.

Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG")

SandRidge maintains its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") commitment, to include no routine flaring of produced natural gas. The Company continues to explore the technical and commercial viability of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Sequestration ("CCUS") across its owned and operated assets through its partnership with the University of Oklahoma.

Recently announced Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance

As a result of current and expected commodity prices enhancing project returns, the Company now plans to spend $40-$50 million in drilling and completions ("D&C") capital and $16-$20 million in non-D&C capital for well reactivations and rod pump conversions. Total production for 2022 is projected to be 5.9-

7.1 MMBoe, representing an approximately 5% increase at the midpoint vs. its prior production guidance. In addition to the benefit of added production this year, increased activity in the second half of 2022 is

2

expected to contribute an approximately 13% uplift in 2023 volumes. The table below outlines changes to the Company's full year 2022 guidance in further detail.

Six Months Ended

Updated 2022E

June 30, 2022

Guidance(3)

Production

Oil (MMBbls)

0.4

0.9

- 1.1

Natural Gas Liquids (MMBbls)

1.1

1.9

- 2.3

Total Liquids (MMBbls)

1.5

2.8

- 3.4

Natural Gas (Bcf)

10.4

18.4

- 22.4

Total (MMBoe)

3.2

5.9

- 7.1

Capital Expenditures

Drilling & Completions ("D&C")

$16.2 million

$40 - $50 million

Non-D&C

$5.6 million

$16 - $20 million

Total Capital Expenditures

$21.8 million

$56 - $70 million

Expenses

Lease Operating Expenses ("LOE")

$20.4 million

$39 - $47 million

Price Differentials

Oil (% of WTI)

99%

~97% - 99%

NGLs (% of WTI)

34%

~33% - 37%

Natural Gas (% of Henry Hub)

75%

~75% - 80%

Liquidity and Capital Structure

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $205.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash. The Company has no outstanding term or revolving debt obligations.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 am CT. To join the live conference call, please dial 877-407-8293 (U.S. and Canada) or 201-689-8349 (international) ten to fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled call time. Participants can also click herefor instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via SandRidge's website, investors.sandridgeenergy.com, under Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.

3

Contact Information

Investor Relations SandRidge Energy, Inc.

1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500 Oklahoma City, OK 73104 investors@sandridgeenergy.com

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, production, and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at sandridgeenergy.com.

-Tables to Follow-

  1. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section at the end of this press release for non-GAAP financial measures definitions.
  2. See "Operational and Financial Statistics" section at the end of this press release for impacts of derivatives on commodity price realizations.
  3. No changes were made to Adjusted G&A or Severance and Ad Valorem tax guidance versus the original ranges published on March 9, 2022.

4

Operational and Financial Statistics

Information regarding the Company's production, pricing, costs and earnings is presented below:

Production - Total

Oil (MBbl)

NGL (MBbl)

Natural Gas (MMcf)

Oil equivalent (MBoe)

Daily production (MBoed)

Average price per unit

Realized oil price per barrel - as reported

$

Realized impact of derivatives per barrel

Net realized price per barrel

$

Realized NGL price per barrel - as reported

$

Realized impact of derivatives per barrel(1)

Net realized price per barrel

$

Realized natural gas price per Mcf - as reported

$

Realized impact of derivatives per Mcf (1)

Net realized price per Mcf

$

Realized price per Boe - as reported

$

Net realized price per Boe - including impact of derivatives

$

Average cost per Boe

Lease operating

$

Production, ad valorem, and other taxes

$

Depletion (2)

$

Earnings per share (3)

Earnings per share applicable to common stockholders

Basic

$

Diluted

$

Adjusted net income per share available to common stockholders

Basic

$

Diluted

$

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic

Diluted

  1. There were no open commodity derivative contracts as of June 30, 2022.
  2. Includes accretion of asset retirement obligation.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

207

227

421

515

541

613

1,067

1,134

5,231

5,356

10,426

10,349

1,620

1,733

3,226

3,374

17.8

19.0

17.8

18.6

109.06

$

64.73

$

100.57

$

58.70

-

-

-

-

109.06

$

64.73

$

100.57

$

58.70

35.96

$

17.33

$

34.86

$

17.18

-

-

(0.29)

-

35.96

$

17.33

$

34.57

$

17.18

5.30

$

1.66

$

4.57

$

1.75

-

-

(0.07)

-

5.30

$

1.66

$

4.50

$

1.75

43.07

$

19.74

$

39.45

$

20.10

43.07

$

19.74

$

39.11

$

20.10

5.87

$

5.33

$

6.32

$

5.09

2.96

$

1.46

$

2.76

$

1.40

1.74

$

1.27

$

1.62

$

1.39

1.32

$

0.45

$

2.27

$

1.42

1.30

$

0.44

$

2.24

$

1.38

1.33

$

0.45

$

2.29

$

0.94

1.32

$

0.45

$

2.26

$

0.91

36,699

36,416

36,667

36,187

37,185

37,345

37,107

37,283

  1. Earnings per share amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was impacted by the $19.7 million gain recognized on the sale of our North Park Basin assets in Colorado. See below for the section of this release that reconciles Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

