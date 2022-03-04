Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SandRidge Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SD   US80007P8692

SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC.

(SD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

03/04/2022 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2021 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. In conjunction with this release, the Company also plans to provide an updated investor presentation. This presentation will be made available on the Company's website at http://investors.sandridgeenergy.com/Investor-Relations/..

SandRidge will host a conference call on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to review fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and operational highlights. The conference call can be accessed by registering online in advance at https://conferencingportals.com/event/zyeigzBU at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the participant number and conference ID provided upon registration.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Company's website, www.sandridgeenergy.com, under Investor Relations/Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.
SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas.  Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

Contact Information
Investor Relations
SandRidge Energy, Inc.
1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
investors@sandridgeenergy.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandridge-energy-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-operational-and-financial-results-release-date-and--conference-call-information-301496129.html

SOURCE SandRidge Energy, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC.
05:18pSandridge energy, inc. announces fourth quarter and full year 2021 operational and fina..
PR
01/03SANDRIDGE ENERGY : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
01/03Patricia Agnello Resigns from Positions as Member of the Board of Directors of Sandridg..
CI
01/03SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2021SandRidge Energy, Inc. To Participate In Capital One Securities 16th Annual Energy Conf..
PR
2021Sandridge Energy, Inc. Releases Updated Investor Presentation
PR
2021SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
2021TRANCHE UPDATE ON SANDRIDGE ENERGY, : SD)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 10, 2..
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : SandRidge Energy, Inc., Q3 2021 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2021
CI
2021SandRidge Energy to Seek Acquisition
CI
More news