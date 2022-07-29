Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SandRidge Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SD   US80007P8692

SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC.

(SD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
18.73 USD   +2.52%
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced plans to release second quarter 2022 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. 

SandRidge will host a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to review second quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights. To join the live conference call, please dial 877-407-8293 (U.S. and Canada) or 201-689-8349 (international) ten to fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled call time. Participants can also click here for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Company's website, investors.sandridgeenergy.com, under Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at sandridgeenergy.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
SandRidge Energy, Inc.
1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
investors@sandridgeenergy.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandridge-energy-inc-announces-second-quarter-2022-operational-and-financial-results-release-date-and-conference-call-information-301596323.html

SOURCE SandRidge Energy, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
