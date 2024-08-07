OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced plans to release second quarter 2024 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

SandRidge will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time to review second quarter 2024 financial results and operational highlights. The conference call can be accessed by registering online in advance at https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I231503145728 at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the participant number and conference ID provided upon registration.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Company's website, investors.sandridgeenergy.com, under Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, acquisition and production of oil and gas assets. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at sandridgeenergy.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

SandRidge Energy, Inc.

1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500

Oklahoma City, OK 73104

investors@sandridgeenergy.com

