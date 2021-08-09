Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SandRidge Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SD   US80007P8692

SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC.

(SD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SandRidge Energy, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

08/09/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced plans to release second quarter 2021 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. In conjunction with this release, the Company also plans to provide an updated investor presentation. This presentation will be made available on the Company's website at http://investors.sandridgeenergy.com/Investor-Relations/.

SandRidge will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to review second quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights as well as the updated investor presentation. The conference call can be accessed by registering online in advance at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6089037 at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the numbers in the confirmation email and entering their passcode and ID, upon which they will enter the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Company's website, www.sandridgeenergy.com, under Investor Relations/Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.
SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
SandRidge Energy, Inc.
1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
investors@sandridgeenergy.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandridge-energy-inc-announces-second-quarter-2021-operational-and-financial-results-release-date-and-conference-call-information-301351349.html

SOURCE SandRidge Energy, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC.
04:22pSANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial..
PR
07/28SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
07/28SandRidge Energy, Inc. Announces First Amendment to Credit Agreement
CI
07/15SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY : Hires Carl Giesler Jr. as CFO
MT
07/14SANDRIDGE ENERGY : ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CARL GIESLER AND APPOINTMENT OF GRAY..
PU
07/14SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, ..
AQ
07/13SANDRIDGE ENERGY : President and CEO Carl Giesler, Jr. Resigns; COO Grayson Pran..
MT
07/13SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. : Announces Resignation of Carl Giesler and Appointment o..
PR
07/13Sandridge Energy, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/13SandRidge Energy, Inc. Announces Executive Changes, Effective July 16, 2021
CI
More news