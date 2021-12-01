Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SandRidge Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SD   US80007P8692

SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC.

(SD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SandRidge Energy, Inc. To Participate In Capital One Securities 16th Annual Energy Conference

12/01/2021 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced its plans to participate in the Capital One Securities 16th Annual Energy Conference, which will be held virtually on December 6-8, 2021. The presentation materials to be used at the conference are available on the Company's website at http://investors.sandridgeenergy.com/Investor-Relations.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.
SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
SandRidge Energy, Inc.
1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
investors@sandridgeenergy.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandridge-energy-inc-to-participate-in-capital-one-securities-16th-annual-energy-conference-301435531.html

SOURCE SandRidge Energy, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC.
11/15Sandridge Energy, Inc. Releases Updated Investor Presentation
PR
11/10SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
11/10SandRidge Energy to Seek Acquisition
CI
11/09SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE..
PU
11/09SandRidge Energy, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
11/09Earnings Flash (SD) SANDRIDGE ENERGY Posts Q3 Revenue $46.6M
MT
11/09Earnings Flash (SD) SANDRIDGE ENERGY Reports Q3 EPS $0.80
MT
11/09Sandridge Energy, Inc. Announces Financial And Operating Results For The Three And Nine..
PR
11/08SandRidge Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Operational And Financial Results R..
PR
09/27SANDRIDGE ENERGY : Shares Surge Amid Energy Rally
MT
More news