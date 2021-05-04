Log in
    SD   US80007P8692

SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC.

(SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc. : Announces 2021 Second Quarter Operational and Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

05/04/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) (the "Company") today announced plans to release first quarter 2021 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. In conjunction with that release, the Company also plans to release an updated investor presentation. The presentation will be on the Company's website at http://investors.sandridgeenergy.com/Investor-Relations/.

Management will host a live conference call on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to review first quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights as well as the updated investor presentation.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.
SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
SandRidge Energy, Inc.
1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
investors@sandridgeenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandridge-energy-inc-announces-2021-second-quarter-operational-and-financial-results-release-date-and-conference-call-information-301283837.html

SOURCE SandRidge Energy, Inc.


