SandRidge Energy : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): December 28, 2021
SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
|
|
Delaware
|
|
1-33784
|
|
20-8084793
|
(State or Other Jurisdiction of
Incorporation or Organization)
|
|
(Commission
File Number)
|
|
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
|
|
1 E. Sheridan Ave., Suite 500
Oklahoma City, OK73104
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(405) 429-5500
Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code
Not Applicable.
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filingis intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):
|
|
☐
|
Written communication pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|
|
☐
|
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 underthe Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|
|
☐
|
Pre-commencement communicationpursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) underthe Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|
|
☐
|
Pre-commencement communicationpursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) underthe Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
|
Title of each class
|
|
Trading
Symbol(s)
|
|
Name of each exchange
on which registered
|
Common Stock, $0.001 par value
|
|
SD
|
|
NYSE
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 ofthe Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2 ofthis chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
|
Item 5.02.
|
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
Resignation of Director
On December 28, 2021, Patricia Agnello submitted her resignation from her positions as a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sandridge Energy Inc. (the "Company"), effective immediately (the "Resignation"). Ms. Agnello did not resign as a result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.
|
|
|
|
SandRidge Energy, Inc.
|
|
Dated: December 30, 2021
|
|
|
By:
|
|
/s/ Salah Gamoudi
|
|
|
Name:
|
|
Salah Gamoudi
|
|
|
Title:
|
|
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer