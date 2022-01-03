Log in
    SD   US80007P8692

SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC.

(SD)
SandRidge Energy : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

01/03/2022 | 06:09am EST

01/03/2022 | 06:09am EST
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): December 28, 2021

SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware 1-33784 20-8084793

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

Incorporation or Organization)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

1 E. Sheridan Ave., Suite 500

Oklahoma City, OK73104

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(405) 429-5500

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code

Not Applicable.

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filingis intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):

Written communication pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 underthe Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communicationpursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) underthe Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communicationpursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) underthe Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.001 par value SD NYSE

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 ofthe Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2 ofthis chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.02.

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Resignation of Director

On December 28, 2021, Patricia Agnello submitted her resignation from her positions as a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sandridge Energy Inc. (the "Company"), effective immediately (the "Resignation"). Ms. Agnello did not resign as a result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

SandRidge Energy, Inc.
Dated: December 30, 2021 By:

/s/ Salah Gamoudi

Name: Salah Gamoudi
Title: Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer

Disclaimer

SandRidge Energy Inc. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 11:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
