  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sands China Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1928   KYG7800X1079

SANDS CHINA LTD

(1928)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-09-25 pm EDT
20.90 HKD   +18.48%
09/25Macau Casino Shares Jump on Hopes of Sooner Return to Normal
DJ
09/25Macau casino operators soar as China allows tour groups after nearly 3 years
RE
09/25Sjm holdings ltd and sands china ltd jump more than 12% each…
RE
Macau Casino Shares Jump on Hopes of Sooner Return to Normal

09/25/2022 | 11:03pm EDT
By Clarence Leong


Shares of Macau casino stocks rose sharply Monday morning, after the Macau government's easing of Covid-19 policies boosted hopes of a sooner-than-expected return to normal.

Sands China Ltd. jumped 16% to 20.50 Hong Kong dollars (US$2.61), heading toward its best day in more than six months. Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Wynn Macau Ltd. and SJM Holdings Ltd. advanced between 9.1% and 13%. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index added 0.5%.

The casino sector's gains came after news over the weekend that Macau is set to resume issuing electronic visas and allowing Chinese group tours around late October or early November.

Analysts said the easing came earlier than expected and could facilitate a faster return of Chinese visitors to Macau.

JPMorgan said the move was the most significant easing since Macau's border with China reopened two years ago. The move should "alleviate friction for a Macau trip, as well as signal to many that it's OK to visit Macau," JPMorgan analyst DS Kim said in a note.

Mr. Kim said the lack of electronic visas has been "the most common push-back we heard," and noted that group tours used to account for about 25% of Chinese visitors to the city before the pandemic.

"Now that Macau has a clear roadmap to recovery, this neglected sector should recapture investors' attention," Citi analysts said in a note. Citi added that this shows Beijing fully supports Macau's economic recovery.

Both Citi and JPMorgan have a bullish stance on the sector. Citi's top picks are Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment, while JPMorgan's top pick is Sands China.

But other analysts are more cautious. The gambling hub's "pace of recovery [is] still uncertain," Jefferies analyst Andrew Lee said in a note. Meanwhile, "quarantine fears continue to deter overseas travel given China's rapid lockdowns strategy during new local infection cases," Mr. Lee added.

Jefferies projected that gaming revenue in 2022 will only be 14% of prepandemic levels, with revenue improving further to 46% of prepandemic levels in 2023.


Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-25-22 2302ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 9.00% 47.85 Delayed Quote.8.66%
SANDS CHINA LTD 18.48% 20.9 Delayed Quote.-2.86%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED 13.43% 3.04 Delayed Quote.-45.54%
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED 9.33% 5.04 Delayed Quote.-27.63%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 471 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 171 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 187 M 18 187 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 25 110
Free-Float 30,0%
Technical analysis trends SANDS CHINA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2,25 $
Average target price 2,97 $
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Glen Goldstein Non-Executive Director
Ying Wai Wong President & Executive Director
Min Qi Sun Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kwan Lock Chum Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Victor Patrick Hoog Antink Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANDS CHINA LTD-2.86%18 187
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED8.66%24 400
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-16.92%18 782
EVOLUTION AB-38.42%15 006
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-24.54%14 277
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-62.18%7 584