  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sands China Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1928   KYG7800X1079

SANDS CHINA LTD

(1928)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:42 2022-10-31 am EDT
13.74 HKD   +4.73%
10/30Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up
RE
10/30Macau's MGM Cotai casino locked down with guests, staff after COVID case
RE
10/20Jefferies Adjusts Sands China's Price Target to HK$18.50 From HK$20.20, Keeps at Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Macau Casino Stocks Rise as China Eases Tourist Visa Rules

10/31/2022 | 01:39am EDT
By Yifan Wang


Shares of Macau casino operators rose Monday after the Chinese government said it will ease the tourist visa application process for mainland visitors from next month.

Sands China Ltd. shares were up 4.4% at HK$13.70, Wynn Macau Ltd. jumped 4.9% to HK$3.29, while Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. added 3.0% to HK$36.25.

China's National Immigration Administration on Monday morning said authorities will resume electronic tourist visa applications from mainland residents traveling to Macau from Nov. 1. The resumption will include both group tour visas and individual ones, the administration said.

The latest green light from Beijing confirmed Macau officials' comments in September that the city has received the central government's go-ahead to resume electronic visas and tour groups in November.

Analysts say visa-easing could offer a much-needed boost for Macau's gaming sector. "In our opinion, now that Macau has a clear road map to recovery, this neglected sector should recapture investors' attention," Citi analysts said in a note. "More importantly, this earlier-than-expected easing shows that Macau has full support from the mainland Chinese government on its economic recovery," they added.

Their top sector picks are Galaxy and Sands China.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 0138ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.70% 36.05 Delayed Quote.-12.87%
SANDS CHINA LTD 4.42% 13.74 Delayed Quote.-27.75%
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED 3.93% 3.17 Delayed Quote.-52.12%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 855 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 493 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 509 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 527 M 13 527 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 25 110
Free-Float 30,0%
