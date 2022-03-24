Sands China : 20220324(2)_AGM Notice.pdf

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SANDS CHINA LTD.
金沙中國有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1928)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that an Annual General Meeting of Sands China Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Turfan Meeting Room, Level 4, The Londoner Macao Hotel, The Londoner Macao, Estrada do Istmo. s/n, Cotai, Macao on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. for the following purposes:
To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors (the "Directors") of the Company and auditor for the year ended December 31, 2021.
(a) To re-elect Dr. Wong Ying Wai as executive Director;
To re-elect Ms. Chiang Yun as independent non-executive Director;
To re-elect Mr. Victor Patrick Hoog Antink as independent non-executive Director; and
To authorize the board of Directors (the "Board") to fix the respective Directors' remuneration.
To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditor and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration.
To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:
4. "THAT:
subject to item 4(b) below, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to the Directors to exercise during the Relevant Period (as defined below) all the powers of the Company to repurchase its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") or on another stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and which is recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations;
the total number of shares of the Company to be repurchased pursuant to the mandate in item 4(a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution (subject to adjustment in the case of any consolidation or subdivision of shares of the Company after the date of passing of this resolution) and the said mandate shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purposes of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association") or any applicable laws to be held; and
the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting."
5. "THAT:
subject to item 5(b) below, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers during or after the end of the Relevant Period (as defined below) in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations;
the total number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to the mandate in item 5(a) above shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution (subject to adjustment in the case of any consolidation or subdivision of shares of the Company after the date of passing of this resolution), otherwise than pursuant to:
a Rights Issue (as defined below);
the exercise of options under and any issuance of shares of the Company pursuant to any equity award plan of the Company; and
any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association.
for the purposes of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association or any applicable laws to be held; and
the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting.
"Rights Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory outside Hong Kong)."
As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as ordinary resolution:
6. "THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions set out in items 4 and 5 of the notice convening this meeting (the "Notice"), the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 5 of the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate number of shares which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the Directors pursuant to such general mandate of the number of shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the mandate referred to in resolution set out in item 4 of the Notice, provided that such number shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution (subject to adjustment in the case of any consolidation or subdivision of shares of the Company after the date of passing of this resolution)."
By order of the Board
SANDS CHINA LTD.
Dylan James Williams
Company Secretary
Macao, March 25, 2022
Notes:
Resolutions at the meeting will be taken by poll (except where the chairman of the meeting, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands) pursuant to the Articles of Association and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules"). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company.
Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote on his behalf. A shareholder who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the above meeting. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the form of proxy for each appointment shall specify the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent its appointor. A proxy or proxies representing either a shareholder who is an individual or a shareholder which is a corporation shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the shareholder which he or they represent as such shareholder could exercise. Every shareholder present in person or by proxy, in the case of a shareholder being a corporation, by its duly authorized representative, shall have one vote for every fully paid share of which he is the holder.
In order to be valid, the completed and signed form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be delivered to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 11:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 (or if the meeting is adjourned, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the adjourned meeting). Completion and delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the above meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, May 10, 2022 to Friday, May 20, 2022, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting are those whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the above meeting, all duly completed and signed transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Friday, May 6, 2022.
In the event that the Annual General Meeting is adjourned to a date later than May 20, 2022 because of bad weather or other reasons, the book closure period and record date for determination of entitlement to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting will remain the same as stated above.
In relation to resolution nos. 2(a) to 2(c), three retiring Directors will offer themselves for re-election. In accordance with Article 106(1) and (2) of the Articles of Association, Dr. Wong Ying Wai, Ms. Chiang Yun, and Mr. Victor Patrick Hoog Antink shall retire at the Annual General Meeting. All of the above retiring Directors, being eligible, will offer themselves for re-election at the Annual General Meeting.
Bad Weather Arrangements
If a typhoon warning signal no. 8 or above is hoisted in Macao at any time between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. (Macao time) on the date of the Annual General Meeting, the Annual General Meeting will be automatically adjourned to a later date. When the date, time and location of the adjourned meeting has been fixed by the Directors, the Company will publish an announcement on the websites of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.sandschina.com) to notify shareholders of the Company of the date, time and location of the adjourned meeting.
The Annual General Meeting will be held as scheduled when a rainstorm warning signal is in force in Macao. Shareholders should in any event exercise due care and caution when deciding to attend the Annual General Meeting in adverse weather conditions.
7. COVID-19 coronavirus arrangements
Shareholders should follow relevant governmental guidelines and requirements relating to the COVID-19 coronavirus ("COVID-19") in deciding whether or not to attend the Annual General Meeting. As at the latest practicable date (for the purpose of this notice of annual general meeting), there were restrictions on travel to/from Macao which, if in place at the time of the Annual General Meeting, would affect the ability of certain Shareholders located outside of Macao to attend the Annual General Meeting. As the situation is evolving and governmental and legal/regulatory requirements and recommendations may change prior to the Annual General Meeting, the Company will publish on its website relevant updates (if any) regarding arrangements for the Annual General Meeting. To ensure the health and safety of all Shareholders, proxies, team members and other attendees attending the Annual General Meeting, the Company will implement the following preventive measures:
Shareholders are requested not to attend the Annual General Meeting if they have contracted or are suspected to have contracted COVID-19 or have been in close contact with anybody who has contracted or is suspected to have contracted COVID-19.
Compulsory temperature checks will be conducted on every Shareholder, proxy and attendee at the entrance of the Annual General Meeting venue. Any person with respiratory symptoms or a body temperature of over 37.5 degrees Celsius may be denied entry into, or be required to leave, the venue of the Annual General Meeting.
All Shareholders, proxies and other attendees are required to scan a Venue QR Code and exhibit a Macao Health Code digital certificate with green color at the entrance of the venue of the Annual General Meeting.
Attendees of the Annual General Meeting shall wear surgical face masks inside the Annual General Meeting venue at all times, and shall maintain a minimum distance of 1 meter between each other.
To the extent permissible under applicable laws and regulations, any person who does not comply with the measures above may be denied entry into, or be required to leave, the venue of the Annual General Meeting.
No refreshments will be served, and there will be no corporate gifts, at the Annual General Meeting.
Shareholders should carefully consider the risk of attending the Annual General Meeting, including their own personal circumstances. Shareholders are reminded that attendance in person at the AGM is not necessary in order to vote on the resolutions to be put to the Annual General Meeting and Shareholders are entitled to appoint proxies to vote on their behalf. Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual General Meeting in order to ask questions on the resolutions may at any time instead address their questions to the Company Secretary of the Company at The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Executive Offices, L2, Estrada da Baía de N. Senhora da Esperança, s/n, Taipa, Macao (Note: Any such letter from the Shareholders should be marked "Shareholders' Communication" on the envelope).
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:
Executive Directors:
Robert Glen Goldstein
Wong Ying Wai
Chum Kwan Lock, Grant
Non-Executive Director:
Charles Daniel Forman
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
Chiang Yun
Victor Patrick Hoog Antink
Steven Zygmunt Strasser
Kenneth Patrick Chung
In case of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version of this notice, the English version shall prevail.