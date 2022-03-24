Sands China : 20220324(3)_AGM Circular.pdf

Log in
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Sands China Ltd., you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

SANDS CHINA LTD.

金 沙 中 國 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1928)

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

AND

PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO

REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Sands China Ltd. to be held at Turfan Meeting Room, Level 4, The Londoner Macao Hotel, The Londoner Macao, Estrada do Istmo. s/n, Cotai, Macao on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. is set out on pages 15 to 19 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is also enclosed. Such form of proxy is also published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.sandschina.com).

Whether or not you are able to attend the Annual General Meeting, please complete and sign the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deliver, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event no later than 11:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 (or if the Annual General Meeting is adjourned, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the adjourned Annual General Meeting). Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting if you so wish.

In case of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version of this circular, the English version shall prevail.

March 25, 2022

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders should follow relevant governmental guidelines and requirements relating to the COVID-19 coronavirus ("COVID-19") in deciding whether or not to attend the Annual General Meeting. As at the Latest Practicable Date, there were restrictions on travel to/from Macao which, if in place at the time of the Annual General Meeting, would affect the ability of certain Shareholders located outside of Macao to attend the Annual General Meeting. As the situation is evolving and governmental and legal/regulatory requirements and recommendations may change prior to the Annual General Meeting, the Company will publish on its website relevant updates (if any) regarding arrangements for the Annual General Meeting.

To ensure the health and safety of all Shareholders, proxies, team members and other attendees attending the Annual General Meeting, the Company will implement the following preventive measures:

  1. Shareholders are requested not to attend the Annual General Meeting if they have contracted or are suspected to have contracted COVID-19 or have been in close contact with any person who has contracted or is suspected to have contracted COVID-19.
  2. Compulsory temperature checks will be conducted on every Shareholder, proxy and attendee at the entrance of the Annual General Meeting venue. Any person with respiratory symptoms or a body temperature of over 37.5 degrees Celsius may be denied entry into, or be required to leave, the venue of the Annual General Meeting.
  3. All Shareholders, proxies and other attendees are required to scan a Venue QR Code and exhibit a Macao Health Code digital certificate with green color at the entrance of the venue of the Annual General Meeting.
  4. Attendees of the Annual General Meeting shall wear surgical face masks inside the Annual General Meeting venue at all times, and shall maintain a minimum distance of 1 meter between each other.
  5. To the extent permissible under applicable laws and regulations, any person who does not comply with the measures above may be denied entry into, or be required to leave, the venue of the Annual General Meeting.
  6. No refreshments will be served, and there will be no corporate gifts, at the Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders should carefully consider the risk of attending the Annual General Meeting, including their own personal circumstances. Shareholders are reminded that attendance in person at the Annual General Meeting is not necessary in order to vote on the resolutions to be put to the Annual General Meeting and Shareholders are entitled to appoint proxies to vote on their behalf. Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual General Meeting in order to ask questions on the resolutions may at any time instead address their questions to the Company Secretary of the Company at The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Executive Offices, L2, Estrada da Baía de N. Senhora da Esperança, s/n, Taipa, Macao (Note: Any such letter from the Shareholders should be marked "Shareholders' Communication" on the envelope).

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

1.

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

2.

Proposed Re-election of Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

3.

Proposed Granting of General Mandates to Repurchase and to Issue Shares . . . . . . . .

4

4.

Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

5.

Annual General Meeting and Proxy Arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

6.

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Appendix I

-

Details of the Retiring Directors Proposed to be

Re-elected at the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Appendix II

-

Explanatory Statement on the Share Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . .

12

Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"AGM Notice"

the notice of Annual General Meeting set out on pages 15 to 19 of

this circular;

"Annual General Meeting"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Turfan

Meeting Room, Level 4, The Londoner Macao Hotel, The

Londoner Macao, Estrada do Istmo. s/n, Cotai, Macao on Friday,

May 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., to consider and, if appropriate, to

approve the resolutions contained in the AGM Notice, or any

adjournment thereof;

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company currently in force;

"associate"

as defined in the Listing Rules from time to time;

"Board"

the board of Directors;

"Capex Committee"

Sands China Capital Expenditure Committee of the Company;

"close associate"

as defined in the Listing Rules from time to time;

"Company"

Sands China Ltd. 金沙中國有限公司, a company incorporated in

the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the Shares of which

are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange;

"connected person"

as defined in the Listing Rules from time to time;

"Director(s)"

member(s) of the board of directors of the Company;

"ESG Committee"

Environmental, Social and Governance Committee of the

Company;

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time;

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;

"Issuance Mandate"

as defined in paragraph 3(b) of the Letter from the Board;

"Latest Practicable Date"

March 18, 2022, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information in this

circular;

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (as amended from time to time);

"LVS"

Las Vegas Sands Corp., a company incorporated in Nevada, U.S.A.

and the common stock of which is listed on the New York Stock

Exchange;

DEFINITIONS

"Memorandum and Articles of

the Memorandum of Association and the Articles of Association of

  Association"

the Company currently in force;

"Model Code"

the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed

Issuers set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules;

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong (Chapter

571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as amended, supplemented or

otherwise modified from time to time;

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) US$0.01 each in the issued share capital of

the Company or if there has been a subsequent sub-division,

consolidation, reclassification or reconstruction of the share capital

of the Company, shares forming part of the ordinary equity share

capital of the Company;

"Share Repurchase Mandate"

as defined in paragraph 3(a) of the Letter from the Board;

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of Share(s);

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

"Takeovers Code"

The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs issued

by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong;

"United States", "U.S." or "U.S.A."

the United States of America, including its territories and

possessions and all areas subject to its jurisdiction;

"US$"

United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States; and

"VML"

the Company's subsidiary, Venetian Macau, S.A. (also known as

Venetian Macau Limited), a public company limited by shares

("sociedade anónima") incorporated on June 21, 2002 under the

laws of Macao.

