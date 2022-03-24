Sands China : 20220324(3)_AGM Circular.pdf

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
SANDS CHINA LTD.
金 沙 中 國 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1928)
PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS
AND
PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO
REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Sands China Ltd. to be held at Turfan Meeting Room, Level 4, The Londoner Macao Hotel, The Londoner Macao, Estrada do Istmo. s/n, Cotai, Macao on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. is set out on pages 15 to 19 of this circular.
March 25, 2022
PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Shareholders should follow relevant governmental guidelines and requirements relating to the COVID-19 coronavirus ("COVID-19") in deciding whether or not to attend the Annual General Meeting. As at the Latest Practicable Date, there were restrictions on travel to/from Macao which, if in place at the time of the Annual General Meeting, would affect the ability of certain Shareholders located outside of Macao to attend the Annual General Meeting. As the situation is evolving and governmental and legal/regulatory requirements and recommendations may change prior to the Annual General Meeting, the Company will publish on its website relevant updates (if any) regarding arrangements for the Annual General Meeting.
To ensure the health and safety of all Shareholders, proxies, team members and other attendees attending the Annual General Meeting, the Company will implement the following preventive measures:
Shareholders are requested not to attend the Annual General Meeting if they have contracted or are suspected to have contracted COVID-19 or have been in close contact with any person who has contracted or is suspected to have contracted COVID-19.
Compulsory temperature checks will be conducted on every Shareholder, proxy and attendee at the entrance of the Annual General Meeting venue. Any person with respiratory symptoms or a body temperature of over 37.5 degrees Celsius may be denied entry into, or be required to leave, the venue of the Annual General Meeting.
All Shareholders, proxies and other attendees are required to scan a Venue QR Code and exhibit a Macao Health Code digital certificate with green color at the entrance of the venue of the Annual General Meeting.
Attendees of the Annual General Meeting shall wear surgical face masks inside the Annual General Meeting venue at all times, and shall maintain a minimum distance of 1 meter between each other.
To the extent permissible under applicable laws and regulations, any person who does not comply with the measures above may be denied entry into, or be required to leave, the venue of the Annual General Meeting.
No refreshments will be served, and there will be no corporate gifts, at the Annual General Meeting.
Shareholders should carefully consider the risk of attending the Annual General Meeting, including their own personal circumstances. Shareholders are reminded that attendance in person at the Annual General Meeting is not necessary in order to vote on the resolutions to be put to the Annual General Meeting and Shareholders are entitled to appoint proxies to vote on their behalf. Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual General Meeting in order to ask questions on the resolutions may at any time instead address their questions to the Company Secretary of the Company at The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Executive Offices, L2, Estrada da Baía de N. Senhora da Esperança, s/n, Taipa, Macao (Note: Any such letter from the Shareholders should be marked "Shareholders' Communication" on the envelope).