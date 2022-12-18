Trending : Sands China Extends Gaming Concession in Macau

0417 GMT - Sands China Ltd. is the most mentioned company in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the operator of casinos extended its gaming-concession contract in Macau for a decade. Sands China signed the renewal on Friday following the provisional awarding of the concession by the Macau government on Nov. 26. The company's Hong Kong shares fell 4.6% on Monday despite analysts at J.P. Morgan making it the top pick for the sector and Goldman Sachs adding Sands China to its conviction list. Sands "splurged" the most of six incumbent casinos to renew its concession, committing $3.8 billion of a total $15 billion, according to J.P. Morgan. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

