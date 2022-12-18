Advanced search
    1928   KYG7800X1079

SANDS CHINA LTD

(1928)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:16 2022-12-19 am EST
24.55 HKD   -5.21%
Trending : Sands China Extends Gaming Concession in Macau
DJ
12/18Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Track Wall Street Lower
DJ
12/16Las Vegas Sands Unit Secures 10-Year Gaming Concession in Macau
MT
Trending : Sands China Extends Gaming Concession in Macau

12/18/2022 | 11:33pm EST
0417 GMT - Sands China Ltd. is the most mentioned company in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the operator of casinos extended its gaming-concession contract in Macau for a decade. Sands China signed the renewal on Friday following the provisional awarding of the concession by the Macau government on Nov. 26. The company's Hong Kong shares fell 4.6% on Monday despite analysts at J.P. Morgan making it the top pick for the sector and Goldman Sachs adding Sands China to its conviction list. Sands "splurged" the most of six incumbent casinos to renew its concession, committing $3.8 billion of a total $15 billion, according to J.P. Morgan. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-18-22 2332ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 792 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 502 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26 928 M 26 928 M -
EV / Sales 2022 19,7x
EV / Sales 2023 6,58x
Nbr of Employees 25 110
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3,33 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target -9,74%
Robert Glen Goldstein Non-Executive Director
Ying Wai Wong President & Executive Director
Min Qi Sun Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kwan Lock Chum Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Victor Patrick Hoog Antink Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANDS CHINA LTD42.62%26 928
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED29.95%29 441
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-2.59%24 495
EVOLUTION AB-21.91%20 597
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-24.37%14 498
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-49.47%10 140