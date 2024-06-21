VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties", "Sandstorm" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to provide the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The Meeting was held today, June 21st in Vancouver, British Columbia at which 68% of the issued common shares, as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented, including the re-election of all director nominees, namely Nolan Watson, David Awram, David E. De Witt, Andrew T. Swarthout, John P.A. Budreski, Mary L. Little, Vera Kobalia, and Elif Levesque. Detailed results of the vote for directors are set out below:

Election of Directors Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Nolan Watson 166,238,269 99.33 % 1,116,042 0.67 % David Awram 157,393,020 94.05 % 9,961,291 5.95 % David E. De Witt 158,190,068 94.52 % 9,164,243 5.48 % Andrew T. Swarthout 160,558,585 95.94 % 6,795,726 4.06 % John P.A. Budreski 151,929,533 90.78 % 15,424,778 9.22 % Mary L. Little 155,216,048 92.75 % 12,138,263 7.25 % Vera Kobalia 163,749,260 97.85 % 3,605,051 2.15 % Elif Levesque 157,588,991 94.16 % 9,765,320 5.84 %

Detailed voting results for all matters considered at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a precious metals-focused royalty company that provides upfront financing to mining companies and receives the right to a percentage of production from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm holds a portfolio of over 230 royalties, of which 41 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

