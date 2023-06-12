Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSL   CA80013R2063

SANDSTORM GOLD LTD.

(SSL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-12 pm EDT
6.610 CAD   -4.62%
Sandstorm Gold Royalties to Remain in NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index

06/12/2023 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to report that further to the Company's press release earlier today, the ICE Data Indices, LLC has issued a rebalancing update for the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (the "GDM" or the "Index") effective for the rebalancing period ending June 20, 2023. According to the update, due to a reassessment of the Company's revenue exposures, Sandstorm will not be deleted from the Index.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For more information about Sandstorm Gold Royalties, please visit our website at www.sandstormgold.com or email us at info@sandstormgold.com.

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a precious metals-focused royalty company that provides upfront financing to mining companies and receives the right to a percentage of production from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm holds a portfolio of 250 royalties, of which 40 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandstorm-gold-royalties-to-remain-in-nyse-arca-gold-miners-index-301848741.html

SOURCE Sandstorm Gold Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2023
