STOCKHOLM, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of Sandvik AB proposes the re-election of the Board members Claes Boustedt, Marika Fredriksson, Johan Molin, Andreas Nordbrandt, Helena Stjernholm, Stefan Widing and Kai Wärn as well as the election of Susanna Schneeberger as new Board member. Jennifer Allerton has declined re-election. Johan Molin is proposed to be re-elected Chairman of the Board.

Susanna Schneeberger, born 1973, has a Master of Science in International Business and has extensive experience from various executive roles in both traditional industry and software companies in a global environment. Her solid experience of responsibility for sales and marketing, strategy, acquisitions and digital development is expected to strengthen and complement the existing competence in Sandvik's Board.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals will be made public in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Sandvik AB. The Meeting will be held on April 29, 2024 in Sandviken, Sweden.

The Nomination Committee consists of its Chairman Fredrik Lundberg (AB Industrivärden), Daniel Kristiansson (Alecta), Marianne Nilsson (Swedbank Robur Funds), Lars Pettersson (Lundbergs) and Johan Molin (Sandvik's Chairman of the Board).

Stockholm, January 24, 2024

Sandvik AB

