Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Sandvik AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAND   SE0000667891

SANDVIK AB

(SAND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABB unveils higher sales and profit targets

12/07/2021 | 02:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Hitachi ABB is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) -ABB unveiled higher sales and profitability targets on Tuesday as the Swiss engineering company expects to benefit from higher demand from rebounding economies and trends such as decarbonisation and shrinking workforces.

The maker of industrial automation and factory robots said it expects annual sales to increase 4% to 7%, up from the 3% to 5% annual growth rate it previously targeted.

In the new goals, announced ahead of its capital markets day on Tuesday, ABB said it also aimed to increase its profitability.

ABB posted a 7% decline in revenues in 2020 to $26.1 billion, and net income attributable to the group of $5.146 billion.

ABB said it was well placed to benefit from trends like the demand for increased energy efficiency, and rising labour costs and shrinking working age populations were also driving demand for industrial automation and robots.

"Our technology leadership in electrification and automation, aligned with sustainability and the global megatrends ... gives us a competitive edge," said Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren.

ABB also raised its profit margin as measured in operational earnings before interest, tax, and amortisation (EBITA) of "at least" 15% from its previous goal of 13% to 16%. During pandemic-hit 2020, ABB posted a margin of 11.1%.

Shares were indicated up 1.36% in pre-market trading activity following the statement.

ABB also said it would float its E-mobility electric vehicle charging business, with an initial public offering planned for Switzerland in the first half of 2022.

Reuters previously reported the business could be valued at around $3 billion.

CEO Rosengren said ABB had made progress implementing his plan to decentralise the company's sprawling operations, but could still do more.

"Over the last 24 months, ABB has made solid progress in implementing its decentralised organisation and improving quality of revenues," he said in a statement. "But we are still not where we want to be."

The former Sandvik CEO, who took over at ABB in March 2020, has reorganised ABB into 18 smaller, more autonomous business units and cut headcount at the company's head office.

Order activity has remained robust thus far this year, with ABB expecting positive market momentum in 2022, Rosengren said, although supply chain disruptions which have also hit many other manufacturers would remain a problem.

(Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Jacqueline Wong)

By John Revill


© Reuters 2021
All news about SANDVIK AB
12/02Seco Virtual Event Gives Aerospace Manufacturers Viable Solutions to Real-Life Challeng..
AQ
12/02Sandvik to Acquire Australian Software Firm Deswik
MT
12/02Sandvik to acquire leading mine planning software company Deswik and launch new Digital..
AQ
12/02SANDVIK AB (OM : SAND) signed an agreement to acquire Deswik Mining Consultants Pty Ltd.
CI
11/25Sandvik To Acquire Canadian Company ICAM
MT
11/25Sandvik to acquire software provider ICAM
AQ
11/22Sweden's Sandvik To Buy US-Based Tool Maker GWS Under New Growth Strategy
MT
11/22Sandvik to acquire US based round tools manufacturer GWS Tool Group
AQ
11/22SANDVIK AB (OM : SAND) signed an agreement to acquire GWS Tool Holdings, LLC from L Square..
CI
11/19Sandvik Raises $567 Million Via Oversubscribed Bond Issue
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANDVIK AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 96 924 M 10 670 M 10 670 M
Net income 2021 14 195 M 1 563 M 1 563 M
Net Debt 2021 16 598 M 1 827 M 1 827 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 295 B 32 400 M 32 451 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 42 090
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart SANDVIK AB
Duration : Period :
Sandvik AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDVIK AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 235,00 SEK
Average target price 259,41 SEK
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Widing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cecilia Felton Chief Financial Officer & VP-Group Control
Johan Molin Chairman
Lars Erik Westerberg Independent Director
Jennifer Margaret Allerton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANDVIK AB13.86%32 400
ATLAS COPCO AB36.07%73 150
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.94%40 053
FANUC CORPORATION-8.30%39 316
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED49.82%38 972
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.3.25%30 057