Sandvik : A slight miss in Q123 and some questions on future growth.

Financials SEK USD Sales 2023 120 B 11 616 M 11 616 M Net income 2023 15 675 M 1 520 M 1 520 M Net Debt 2023 34 594 M 3 356 M 3 356 M P/E ratio 2023 18,0x Yield 2023 2,56% Capitalization 281 B 27 304 M 27 304 M EV / Sales 2023 2,64x EV / Sales 2024 2,47x Nbr of Employees 33 975 Free-Float 97,2% Chart SANDVIK AB Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SANDVIK AB Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 23 Last Close Price 224,40 SEK Average target price 225,27 SEK Spread / Average Target 0,39% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Stefan Widing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Cecilia Felton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Johan Molin Chairman Jennifer Margaret Allerton Independent Director Claes Gösta Boustedt Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SANDVIK AB 19.11% 27 304 ATLAS COPCO AB 5.69% 59 483 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION 9.74% 40 959 FANUC CORPORATION 17.57% 33 154 FORTIVE CORPORATION 3.21% 23 421 INGERSOLL RAND INC. 5.95% 22 418