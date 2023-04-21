Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Sandvik AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAND   SE0000667891

SANDVIK AB

(SAND)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:09:49 2023-04-21 am EDT
215.45 SEK   -3.99%
10:50aSandvik : A slight miss in Q123 and some questions on future growth.
Alphavalue
10:49aGlobal markets live: EssilorLuxottica, AT&T, Tesla, Credit Suisse, Sony...
MS
05:53aSandvik Posts Lower Q1 Attributable Profit; Revenue Climbs
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sandvik : A slight miss in Q123 and some questions on future growth.

04/21/2023 | 10:50am EDT
Financials
Sales 2023 120 B 11 616 M 11 616 M
Net income 2023 15 675 M 1 520 M 1 520 M
Net Debt 2023 34 594 M 3 356 M 3 356 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,0x
Yield 2023 2,56%
Capitalization 281 B 27 304 M 27 304 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
EV / Sales 2024 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 33 975
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart SANDVIK AB
Duration : Period :
Sandvik AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDVIK AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 224,40 SEK
Average target price 225,27 SEK
Spread / Average Target 0,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Widing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cecilia Felton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Johan Molin Chairman
Jennifer Margaret Allerton Independent Director
Claes Gösta Boustedt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANDVIK AB19.11%27 304
ATLAS COPCO AB5.69%59 483
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.74%40 959
FANUC CORPORATION17.57%33 154
FORTIVE CORPORATION3.21%23 421
INGERSOLL RAND INC.5.95%22 418
