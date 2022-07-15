Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Sandvik AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAND   SE0000667891

SANDVIK AB

(SAND)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:43 2022-07-15 am EDT
162.75 SEK   -3.70%
07:14aSANDVIK : Presentation (PDF document, 889 kB)
PU
06:57aSandvik Reports 19% Profit Rise In H1 On Strong Demand
MT
04:01aSandvik appoints new President of business area Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sandvik : Presentation (PDF document, 889 kB)

07/15/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTERIM REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2022

SUMMARY Q2

DELIVERING ON THE SHIFT, 25% IN REVENUE GROWTH AT FIXED FX

  • Overall solid underlying demand across the business and strong contribution from acquisitions
  • Total order intake growth was 32%, and at fixed exchange rates 22%, of which organic 4%
  • Total revenue growth was 34% and at fixed exchange rates 25%, of which organic 6%
  • Both orders and revenues grew organically by 10% excluding impact from Russia

INCREASED EARNINGS, SHORT-TERM PRESSURE FROM COST INFLATION

  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 23%, corresponding to a margin of 19.0% (20.8).
  • Reported items affecting comparability of SEK -1.1 billion, mainly related to wind-down in Russia
  • Adjusted profit for the period improved by 23% to SEK 3.7 Bn (3.0)

AGILE EXECUTION AND STRENGTHENED OFFERING

  • Price management on top of the agenda to mitigate cost inflation
  • New savings initiative announced in the quarter
  • Five acquisitions announced that further strengthen our core offering and increase the aftermarket business

25%

Revenue growth at fixed exchange rates

19.0%

Adjusted EBITA margin

1.23

Financial Net Debt/EBITDA

Group total

2

STAYING AHEAD THROUGH INNOVATION

3D INSPECTION SOLUTION COMBINING ZEROTOUCH® AND METROLOG X4®

  • New solution combining DWFritz ZeroTouch® machine with Metrologic software Metrolog X4®
  • 3D measurement of mechanical parts integrated on the shop floor to validate and adjust the manufacturing process. Address the need to measure every part
  • >10 times faster inspection time and measure complex features using an accurate 3D point cloud solution
  • First order received this quarter from renowned global watch maker

3

STAYING AHEAD THROUGH INNOVATION

ELECTRIC CONCEPT RIG

  • Demonstrating the sustainable future of surface drilling at Vei og Anlegg 2022 exhibition
  • CommandoTM DC300Ri top hammer drill rig used as platform for the concept drill rig
  • CO2 free drilling, meeting customers needs with possibility to operate on direct electric-power,battery-power as well as hybrid-power
  • Significantly lower noise levels in urban areas
  • Higher productivity and increased efficiency and accuracy

4

YOY MARKET

DEVELOPMENT

Mining

Engineering

Automotive

Energy

Infrastructure

Aerospace

revenue 2021

47%

21%

8%

3%

10%

4%

Percent of

Percent of

Q2 Y/Y*

revenue 2021

order intake

EUROPE

31%

+2%

NORTH

21%

+21%

AMERICA

ASIA

20%

-4%

AFRICA AND

11%

+32%

MIDDLE EAST

AUSTRALIA

11%

+12%

SOUTH

6%

+20%

AMERICA

(Continuing Operations % of revenues 2021. Other e.g., consumer goods, electronics, chemical and miscellaneous accounted for 7% * Excluding Russia)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sandvik AB published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 11:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SANDVIK AB
07:14aSANDVIK : Presentation (PDF document, 889 kB)
PU
06:57aSandvik Reports 19% Profit Rise In H1 On Strong Demand
MT
04:01aSandvik appoints new President of business area Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions
AQ
07/12Sandvik completes the acquisition of Preziss, a solutions provider for aluminum and com..
AQ
07/05Sandvik - Just a minute... with Angelica Gonzales
AQ
07/04SANDVIK WILL PUBLISH ITS SECOND QUAR : 30 am cest.
AQ
07/04Sandvik completes the acquisition of Preziss, a solutions provider for aluminum and com..
AQ
07/01Invitation - presentation of Sandvik's report of the second quarter 2022
AQ
06/29Sweden's Sandvik to wind down Russia business, book $98 million charge
RE
06/29Sandvik to Book $99 Million Nonrecurring Charge in Q2 Over Russian Exit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANDVIK AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 106 B 9 983 M 9 983 M
Net income 2022 15 534 M 1 466 M 1 466 M
Net Debt 2022 22 926 M 2 164 M 2 164 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 3,23%
Capitalization 212 B 20 011 M 20 011 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 44 559
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart SANDVIK AB
Duration : Period :
Sandvik AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDVIK AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 169,00 SEK
Average target price 230,59 SEK
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Widing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cecilia Felton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Johan Molin Chairman
Jennifer Margaret Allerton Independent Director
Claes Gösta Boustedt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANDVIK AB-33.10%20 011
ATLAS COPCO AB-35.92%44 518
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-23.09%31 407
FANUC CORPORATION-13.66%28 944
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-45.10%19 913
FORTIVE CORPORATION-29.66%19 234