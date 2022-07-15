|
Sandvik : Presentation (PDF document, 889 kB)
INTERIM REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2022
SUMMARY Q2
DELIVERING ON THE SHIFT, 25% IN REVENUE GROWTH AT FIXED FX
-
Overall solid underlying demand across the business and strong contribution from acquisitions
-
Total order intake growth was 32%, and at fixed exchange rates 22%, of which organic 4%
-
Total revenue growth was 34% and at fixed exchange rates 25%, of which organic 6%
-
Both orders and revenues grew organically by 10% excluding impact from Russia
INCREASED EARNINGS, SHORT-TERM PRESSURE FROM COST INFLATION
-
Adjusted EBITA increased by 23%, corresponding to a margin of 19.0% (20.8).
-
Reported items affecting comparability of SEK -1.1 billion, mainly related to wind-down in Russia
-
Adjusted profit for the period improved by 23% to SEK 3.7 Bn (3.0)
AGILE EXECUTION AND STRENGTHENED OFFERING
-
Price management on top of the agenda to mitigate cost inflation
-
New savings initiative announced in the quarter
-
Five acquisitions announced that further strengthen our core offering and increase the aftermarket business
25%
Revenue growth at fixed exchange rates
19.0%
Adjusted EBITA margin
1.23
Financial Net Debt/EBITDA
Group total
STAYING AHEAD THROUGH INNOVATION
3D INSPECTION SOLUTION COMBINING ZEROTOUCH® AND METROLOG X4®
-
New solution combining DWFritz ZeroTouch® machine with Metrologic software Metrolog X4®
-
3D measurement of mechanical parts integrated on the shop floor to validate and adjust the manufacturing process. Address the need to measure every part
-
>10 times faster inspection time and measure complex features using an accurate 3D point cloud solution
-
First order received this quarter from renowned global watch maker
STAYING AHEAD THROUGH INNOVATION
ELECTRIC CONCEPT RIG
-
Demonstrating the sustainable future of surface drilling at Vei og Anlegg 2022 exhibition
-
CommandoTM DC300Ri top hammer drill rig used as platform for the concept drill rig
-
CO2 free drilling, meeting customers needs with possibility to operate on direct electric-power,battery-power as well as hybrid-power
-
Significantly lower noise levels in urban areas
-
Higher productivity and increased efficiency and accuracy
|
YOY MARKET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEVELOPMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mining
|
Engineering
|
Automotive
|
Energy
|
Infrastructure
|
Aerospace
|
revenue 2021
|
|
|
47%
|
21%
|
8%
|
3%
|
10%
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent of
|
|
Percent of
|
Q2 Y/Y*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
revenue 2021
|
order intake
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EUROPE
|
31%
|
+2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NORTH
|
21%
|
+21%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMERICA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASIA
|
20%
|
-4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AFRICA AND
|
11%
|
+32%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MIDDLE EAST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AUSTRALIA
|
11%
|
+12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH
|
6%
|
+20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMERICA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Continuing Operations % of revenues 2021. Other e.g., consumer goods, electronics, chemical and miscellaneous accounted for 7% * Excluding Russia)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
106 B
9 983 M
9 983 M
|Net income 2022
|
15 534 M
1 466 M
1 466 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
22 926 M
2 164 M
2 164 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|13,4x
|Yield 2022
|3,23%
|
|Capitalization
|
212 B
20 011 M
20 011 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,22x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,98x
|Nbr of Employees
|44 559
|Free-Float
|97,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SANDVIK AB
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|23
|Last Close Price
|169,00 SEK
|Average target price
|230,59 SEK
|Spread / Average Target
|36,4%