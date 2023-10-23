Sandvik AB is one of the world's leading manufacturers of machines-tools and industrial tools. Net sales (not including sold divisions) break down by family of products as follows: - machines and tools for mining and infrastructure (50.6%; No. 1 worldwide): drilling semi-trailers, rock perforation tools, excavators, lifting machines, etc.; - cutting tools and machine-tools (40.9%): intended for machining metals; - equipment for rock and mineral processing (8.5%): crushing and screening equipment, fixing tools, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (1.9%), Europe (24.7%), North America (24.8%), Asia (18.6%), Australia and New Zealand (11.8%), Africa and Middle East (11.6%), and South America (6.6%).