SAND SANDVIK AB
Sandvik AB

Sandvik AB

Equities

SAND

SE0000667891

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm
Other stock markets
 11:29:54 2023-10-23 am EDT 		Intraday chart for Sandvik AB 5-day change 1st Jan Change
182.55 SEK -1.54% -8.01% -3.11%
05:14pm SANDVIK : Q3 23: resilient margin but a slowing momentum Alphavalue
01:36pm SANDVIK CEO: WE SEE A PRICE REVISION IN THE BEGINNING OF 2024… RE
Latest news about Sandvik AB

SANDVIK : Q3 23: resilient margin but a slowing momentum Alphavalue
SANDVIK CEO: WE SEE A PRICE REVISION IN THE BEGINNING OF 2024… RE
Transcript : Sandvik AB, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 23, 2023 CI
Sandvik expects labour costs to increase in 2024 - CEO RE
SANDVIK CEO: WE SEE SAME SENTIMENT IN MARKET FOR Q4 AS IN Q3, DO… RE
SANDVIK CEO: WE EXPECT LABOR COSTS TO CONTINUE TO TREND UPWARDS… RE
SANDVIK CEO: WE HAVE MANAGED TO OFFSET INFLATION AT THIS POINT… RE
Sandvik Returns to Profit in Q3; Revenue Rises MT
Sandvik's Q3 profit lags forecast, shares fall RE
Sandvik AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Sandvik AB Announces Appointments to Nomination Committee for the 2024 Annual General Meeting CI
National Bank on Foran Mining's $67 Million Equipment Finance Facility MT
Foran Mining Secures C$67 Million Equipment Finance Facility for McIlvenna Bay MT
Sandvik Secures SBTi Validation for Emission Reduction Targets MT
Scanfil CEO Designate Takes Over on Permanent Basis MT
Sandvik to Bolster Computer Aided Manufacturing Business With Purchase of Postability MT
SANDVIK : Q223: margins fine, order intake less exciting Alphavalue
Transcript : Sandvik AB, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 19, 2023 CI
Sandvik Logs Lower H1 Attributable Profit; Revenue Rises MT
Sandvik's Q2 adjusted operating profit beats expectations RE
Sandvik AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Sandvik to Supply Underground Mining Equipment to Australian Customer MT
Sandvik Wins SEK 460 Million Mining Equipment Order in Australia CI
Sandvik Lands SEK100 Million Automation Order from Chilean Miner Pucobre MT
Sandvik Wins Automation Order from Chilean Copper Miner Pucobre CI

Company Profile

Sandvik AB is one of the world's leading manufacturers of machines-tools and industrial tools. Net sales (not including sold divisions) break down by family of products as follows: - machines and tools for mining and infrastructure (50.6%; No. 1 worldwide): drilling semi-trailers, rock perforation tools, excavators, lifting machines, etc.; - cutting tools and machine-tools (40.9%): intended for machining metals; - equipment for rock and mineral processing (8.5%): crushing and screening equipment, fixing tools, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (1.9%), Europe (24.7%), North America (24.8%), Asia (18.6%), Australia and New Zealand (11.8%), Africa and Middle East (11.6%), and South America (6.6%).
Sector
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
Calendar
07:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Sandvik AB

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
185.40SEK
Average target price
225.63SEK
Spread / Average Target
+21.70%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Sector Other Industrial Machinery & Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SANDVIK AB Stock Sandvik AB
-3.08% 21 205 M $
ATLAS COPCO AB Stock Atlas Copco AB
+12.63% 59 402 M $
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION Stock Parker-Hannifin Corporation
+27.56% 47 924 M $
FORTIVE CORPORATION Stock Fortive Corporation
+9.76% 24 726 M $
INGERSOLL RAND INC. Stock Ingersoll Rand Inc.
+15.71% 24 434 M $
FANUC CORPORATION Stock Fanuc Corporation
-4.79% 24 316 M $
XYLEM INC. Stock Xylem Inc.
-17.70% 22 110 M $
DOVER CORPORATION Stock Dover Corporation
-0.04% 18 840 M $
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD. Stock Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
-21.24% 16 083 M $
SNAP-ON INCORPORATED Stock Snap-On Incorporated
+10.72% 13 348 M $
Other Industrial Machinery & Equipment
