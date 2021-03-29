Sandvik : Annual Report

The formal Annual Report comprises pages 36-124. The Statutory Sustainability Report and Sustainable Business Report include pages 2-3, 9-11, 54-60 and 129-140. Unless otherwise stated, financial data on pages 0-7, 14-35 and 41-42 refers to con-tinuing operations.
Sandvik is included in several prestigious sustainability indices and is a signatory of the UN Global Compact (UNGC).
2020 IN BRIEF
2020
IN BRIEF
Revenues and order intake, MSEKKey ratios, continuing operations
2019
2020
110,000
Order intake, MSEK 104,075
86,287
Revenues, MSEK 103,238
86,404
Operating profit, MSEK 13,386
11,216
Operating margin, % 13.0
13.0
Adjusted operating profit, MSEK1)19,219
14,563
Adjusted operating margin, %1)18.6
16.9
Free operating cash flow, MSEK 17,745
16,425
Return on capital employed, % 15.2
13.3
Earnings per share, SEK 6.97
6.99
Adjusted Earnings per share, SEK1)11.12
8.64
RevenueOrders
Net debt/equity ratio 0.18
0.04
Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate, LTIFR²)1.5
1.4
Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate, TRIFR³)3.8
3.2
Number of employees4)40,235
37,125
Operating profit, MSEK and operating margin, %
Share of women, % 19.6
19.6
20,00020
1) Adjusted for items affecting comparability, see page 42.
2) Injuries resulting in lost time per million hours worked.
3) Total number of recordable injuries per million hours worked.
4) Full-time equivalent.
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Revenues by customer segment
Revenues by market area
Operating profit
Adjusted operating profit
Operating margin
Adjusted operating margin
LTIFR and TRIFR
8
6
4
Mining, 40%
Europe, 35%
Engineering, 23%
North America, 22%
2
Automotive, 11%
Asia, 20%
Energy, 10%
Africa/Middle East, 9%
0
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Construction, 8%
Australia, 9%
Aerospace, 5%
South America, 5%
TRIFRLTIFR
Other, 3%
ABOUT SANDVIK
VALUE-CREATING OFFERINGS
BUSINESS AREAS
DIVISIONS
SANDVIK MINING AND ROCK SOLUTIONS1)
A leading supplier in equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining industry and rock excavation within the construction industry.
• Underground Drilling
• Loading and Hauling
• Surface Drilling
• Rock Drills and Technologies
• Mechanical Cutting
• Parts and Services
• Rock Tools
• Rotary Drilling
SHARE OF
SHARE OF ADJUSTED
REVENUES
OPERATING PROFIT
39%
46%
SANDVIK MANUFACTURING AND MACHINING SOLUTIONS
Sandvik Machining Solutions2)
A market-leading manufacturer of tools and tooling systems for advanced metal cutting, expanding into digital and additive manufacturing.
• Sandvik Coromant
• Seco
• Walter
• Dormer Pramet
• Wolfram
Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions2)
SHARE OF REVENUESSHARE OF ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT
• Additive Manufacturing
38% 41%
• Design and Planning Automation
• Metrology
SANDVIK MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY
A leading developer and manufacturer of advanced stainless steels, powder-based alloys and special alloys for the most demanding industries.
• Tube
• Kanthal
• Strip
SHARE OF
SHARE OF ADJUSTED
REVENUES
OPERATING PROFIT
16%
7%
SANDVIK ROCK PROCESSING SOLUTIONS1)
A leading supplier of equipment, service
• Stationary Crushing and Screening
and technical solutions for processing
• Mobile Crushing and Screening
rock and minerals in the mining and
• Attachment Tools
construction industries.
• Shanbao
1) As of January 2021, Sandvik Mining and Rock
Technology was divided into two separate busi-ness areas, Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.
SHARE OF
SHARE OF ADJUSTED
REVENUES
OPERATING PROFIT
7%
7%
2) In October 2020 the business area changed its name to
Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions. Two business area segments were created: Sandvik Manufac-turing Solutions and Sandvik Machining Solutions, as of January 1, 2021.
The remaining -1 percent of adjusted operating profit refers to Other operations (page 42). Revenues and adjusted operating profit are excluding Group activities and operating profit is adjusted for items affecting comparability.
2
SANDVIK|ANNUAL REPORT 2020
