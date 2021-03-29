Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Stockholm  >  Sandvik AB    SAND   SE0000667891

SANDVIK AB

(SAND)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - NL - 03/29 11:25:00 am
232.75 SEK   -0.75%
SANDVIK  : Annual Report
PU
03/23SANDVIK  : Annual General Meeting of Sandvik Aktiebolag
AQ
03/23SANDVIK AB  : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
Sandvik : Annual Report

03/29/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
CONTENTS

IMPORTANT EVENTS

Year in brief

1

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the

About Sandvik

2

demand in several customer segments, mainly in

the aerospace and automotive industries as well

Letter from the CEO

4

as the oil and gas sector.

Our strategy

6

Targets and target fulfillment

8

Sandvik implemented a number of measures to

Sustainability Goals 2030

10

offset the demand decline, including structural

changes, cost savings, reduced work hours and

Trends and driving forces

12

layoffs.

UN Sustainable Development Goals

13

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in

Our operations

accordance with a revised proposal from the

Board of Directors, that no dividend be paid for

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology

14

the financial year 2019.

Sandvik Manufacturing and

Machining Solutions

20

Several acquisitions were completed, primarily

Sandvik Materials Technology

26

related to digitalization and round tools. An

Our share

32

agreement to acquire the market-leading

underground safety company DSI Underground

was also signed.

Directors' Report

Summary, Group total

36

Sandvik strengthened its strategy for increased

Development in business areas

41

focus on growth. The Sandvik Mining and Rock

Technology and Sandvik Machining Solutions

Corporate governance report

43

business areas were reorganized.

Board of Directors

50

Group Executive Management

52

Sandvik decided to continue its preparations

Risk management

54

to distribute Sandvik Materials Technology to

shareholders.

Sustainability governance

58

Sandvik finalized the divestment of the oil

and gas operations of Sandvik Drilling and

Consolidated financial statements

61

Completions (Varel) and announced its intention

to divest its mineral exploration operations.

Consolidated financial notes

66

Financial statements, Parent Company

103

Sandvik began to report its sustainability goals

Financial notes, Parent Company

108

in conjunction with the interim report.

Board statement on dividend proposal

123

The Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate

Proposed appropriation of profits

124

(TRIFR) fell to 3.2 (3.8). However, two tragic

Auditors' report

125

fatalities underline the importance of continuous

Non-financial notes

129

focus on safety.

Assurance report

141

Sandvik was again included in the Dow Jones

Annual General Meeting

142

Sustainability Index.

Definitions

142

Financial key figures

144

Cover photo: Interior from the Sandvik site

in Troy, MI, US.

INDICES

The formal Annual Report comprises pages 36-124. The Statutory Sustainability Report and Sustainable Business Report include pages 2-3, 9-11, 54-60 and 129-140. Unless otherwise stated, financial data on pages 0-7, 14-35 and 41-42 refers to con-tinuing operations.

Sandvik is included in several prestigious sustainability indices and is a signatory of the UN Global Compact (UNGC).

2020 IN BRIEF

2020

IN BRIEF

Revenues and order intake, MSEKKey ratios, continuing operations

2019

2020

110,000

Order intake, MSEK 104,075

86,287

Revenues, MSEK 103,238

86,404

Operating profit, MSEK 13,386

11,216

Operating margin, % 13.0

13.0

Adjusted operating profit, MSEK1) 19,219

14,563

Adjusted operating margin, % 1) 18.6

16.9

Free operating cash flow, MSEK 17,745

16,425

Return on capital employed, % 15.2

13.3

Earnings per share, SEK 6.97

6.99

Adjusted Earnings per share, SEK1) 11.12

8.64

RevenueOrders

Net debt/equity ratio 0.18

0.04

Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate, LTIFR²) 1.5

1.4

Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate, TRIFR³) 3.8

3.2

Number of employees 4) 40,235

37,125

Operating profit, MSEK and operating margin, %

Share of women, % 19.6

19.6

20,00020

  • 1) Adjusted for items affecting comparability, see page 42.

  • 2) Injuries resulting in lost time per million hours worked.

  • 3) Total number of recordable injuries per million hours worked.

  • 4) Full-time equivalent.

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Revenues by customer segment

Revenues by market area

Operating profit

Adjusted operating profit

Operating margin

Adjusted operating margin

LTIFR and TRIFR

8

6

4

Mining, 40%

Europe, 35%

Engineering, 23%

North America, 22%

2

Automotive, 11%

Asia, 20%

Energy, 10%

Africa/Middle East, 9%

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Construction, 8%

Australia, 9%

Aerospace, 5%

South America, 5%

TRIFRLTIFR

Other, 3%

ABOUT SANDVIK

VALUE-CREATING OFFERINGS

BUSINESS AREAS

DIVISIONS

SANDVIK MINING AND ROCK SOLUTIONS1)

A leading supplier in equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining industry and rock excavation within the construction industry.

  • • Underground Drilling

  • • Loading and Hauling

  • • Surface Drilling

  • • Rock Drills and Technologies

  • • Mechanical Cutting

  • • Parts and Services

  • • Rock Tools

  • • Rotary Drilling

SHARE OF

SHARE OF ADJUSTED

REVENUES

OPERATING PROFIT

39%

46%

SANDVIK MANUFACTURING AND MACHINING SOLUTIONS

Sandvik Machining Solutions 2)

A market-leading manufacturer of tools and tooling systems for advanced metal cutting, expanding into digital and additive manufacturing.

  • • Sandvik Coromant

  • • Seco

  • • Walter

  • • Dormer Pramet

  • • Wolfram

Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions 2)

SHARE OF REVENUESSHARE OF ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT

  • • Additive Manufacturing

    38% 41%

  • • Design and Planning Automation

  • • Metrology

  • SANDVIK MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY

    A leading developer and manufacturer of advanced stainless steels, powder-based alloys and special alloys for the most demanding industries.

  • • Tube

  • • Kanthal

  • • Strip

SHARE OF

SHARE OF ADJUSTED

REVENUES

OPERATING PROFIT

16%

7%

SANDVIK ROCK PROCESSING SOLUTIONS1)

A leading supplier of equipment, service

  • • Stationary Crushing and Screening

    and technical solutions for processing

  • • Mobile Crushing and Screening

    rock and minerals in the mining and

  • • Attachment Tools

    construction industries.

  • • Shanbao

1) As of January 2021, Sandvik Mining and Rock

Technology was divided into two separate busi-ness areas, Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

SHARE OF

SHARE OF ADJUSTED

REVENUES

OPERATING PROFIT

7%

7%

2) In October 2020 the business area changed its name to

Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions. Two business area segments were created: Sandvik Manufac-turing Solutions and Sandvik Machining Solutions, as of January 1, 2021.

The remaining -1 percent of adjusted operating profit refers to Other operations (page 42). Revenues and adjusted operating profit are excluding Group activities and operating profit is adjusted for items affecting comparability.

2

SANDVIK | ANNUAL REPORT 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sandvik AB published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 16:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 92 524 M 10 639 M 10 639 M
Net income 2021 13 221 M 1 520 M 1 520 M
Net cash 2021 363 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 294 B 34 022 M 33 825 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 38 869
Free-Float 97,6%
Technical analysis trends SANDVIK AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 234,14 SEK
Last Close Price 234,50 SEK
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Widing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tomas Eliasson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Johan Molin Chairman
Lars Erik Westerberg Independent Director
Johan Karlström Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDVIK AB16.49%34 895
ATLAS COPCO AB24.25%68 227
FANUC CORPORATION4.24%47 706
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION16.59%40 649
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.13.17%31 075
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED18.44%30 280
