Sandvik : Annual Report

Year in brief 1 • The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the About Sandvik 2 demand in several customer segments, mainly in the aerospace and automotive industries as well Letter from the CEO 4 as the oil and gas sector. Our strategy 6 Targets and target fulfillment 8 • Sandvik implemented a number of measures to Sustainability Goals 2030 10 offset the demand decline, including structural changes, cost savings, reduced work hours and Trends and driving forces 12 layoffs. UN Sustainable Development Goals 13 • The Annual General Meeting resolved, in Our operations accordance with a revised proposal from the Board of Directors, that no dividend be paid for Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology 14 the financial year 2019. Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions 20 • Several acquisitions were completed, primarily Sandvik Materials Technology 26 related to digitalization and round tools. An Our share 32 agreement to acquire the market-leading underground safety company DSI Underground was also signed. Directors' Report Summary, Group total 36 • Sandvik strengthened its strategy for increased Development in business areas 41 focus on growth. The Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology and Sandvik Machining Solutions Corporate governance report 43 business areas were reorganized. Board of Directors 50 Group Executive Management 52 • Sandvik decided to continue its preparations Risk management 54 to distribute Sandvik Materials Technology to shareholders. Sustainability governance 58 • Sandvik finalized the divestment of the oil and gas operations of Sandvik Drilling and Consolidated financial statements 61 Completions (Varel) and announced its intention to divest its mineral exploration operations. Consolidated financial notes 66 Financial statements, Parent Company 103 • Sandvik began to report its sustainability goals Financial notes, Parent Company 108 in conjunction with the interim report. Board statement on dividend proposal 123 • The Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate Proposed appropriation of profits 124 (TRIFR) fell to 3.2 (3.8). However, two tragic Auditors' report 125 fatalities underline the importance of continuous Non-financial notes 129 focus on safety. Assurance report 141 • Sandvik was again included in the Dow Jones Annual General Meeting 142 Sustainability Index. Definitions 142 Financial key figures 144 Cover photo: Interior from the Sandvik site in Troy, MI, US. INDICES

The formal Annual Report comprises pages 36-124. The Statutory Sustainability Report and Sustainable Business Report include pages 2-3, 9-11, 54-60 and 129-140. Unless otherwise stated, financial data on pages 0-7, 14-35 and 41-42 refers to con-tinuing operations.

Sandvik is included in several prestigious sustainability indices and is a signatory of the UN Global Compact (UNGC).

2020 IN BRIEF 2020 IN BRIEF Revenues and order intake, MSEKKey ratios, continuing operations 2019 2020 110,000 Order intake, MSEK 104,075 86,287 Revenues, MSEK 103,238 86,404 Operating profit, MSEK 13,386 11,216 Operating margin, % 13.0 13.0 Adjusted operating profit, MSEK1) 19,219 14,563 Adjusted operating margin, % 1) 18.6 16.9 Free operating cash flow, MSEK 17,745 16,425 Return on capital employed, % 15.2 13.3 Earnings per share, SEK 6.97 6.99 Adjusted Earnings per share, SEK1) 11.12 8.64 RevenueOrders Net debt/equity ratio 0.18 0.04 Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate, LTIFR²) 1.5 1.4 Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate, TRIFR³) 3.8 3.2 Number of employees 4) 40,235 37,125 Operating profit, MSEK and operating margin, % Share of women, % 19.6 19.6 20,00020 1) Adjusted for items affecting comparability, see page 42.

2) Injuries resulting in lost time per million hours worked.

3) Total number of recordable injuries per million hours worked.

4) Full-time equivalent. 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Revenues by customer segment Revenues by market area Operating profit Adjusted operating profit Operating margin Adjusted operating margin LTIFR and TRIFR 8 6 4 Mining, 40% Europe, 35% Engineering, 23% North America, 22% 2 Automotive, 11% Asia, 20% Energy, 10% Africa/Middle East, 9% 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Construction, 8% Australia, 9% Aerospace, 5% South America, 5% TRIFRLTIFR Other, 3%

ABOUT SANDVIK

VALUE-CREATING OFFERINGS

BUSINESS AREAS DIVISIONS

SANDVIK MINING AND ROCK SOLUTIONS1) A leading supplier in equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining industry and rock excavation within the construction industry. • Underground Drilling

• Loading and Hauling

• Surface Drilling

• Rock Drills and Technologies • Mechanical Cutting

• Parts and Services

• Rock Tools

• Rotary Drilling

SHARE OF SHARE OF ADJUSTED REVENUES OPERATING PROFIT 39% 46%

SANDVIK MANUFACTURING AND MACHINING SOLUTIONS Sandvik Machining Solutions 2) A market-leading manufacturer of tools and tooling systems for advanced metal cutting, expanding into digital and additive manufacturing. • Sandvik Coromant

• Seco

• Walter

• Dormer Pramet

• Wolfram Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions 2) SHARE OF REVENUESSHARE OF ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT • Additive Manufacturing 38% 41%

• Design and Planning Automation • Metrology

SANDVIK MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY A leading developer and manufacturer of advanced stainless steels, powder-based alloys and special alloys for the most demanding industries.

• Tube

• Kanthal

• Strip

SHARE OF SHARE OF ADJUSTED REVENUES OPERATING PROFIT 16% 7%

SANDVIK ROCK PROCESSING SOLUTIONS1) A leading supplier of equipment, service • Stationary Crushing and Screening and technical solutions for processing

• Mobile Crushing and Screening rock and minerals in the mining and

• Attachment Tools construction industries.

• Shanbao

1) As of January 2021, Sandvik Mining and Rock

Technology was divided into two separate busi-ness areas, Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

SHARE OF SHARE OF ADJUSTED REVENUES OPERATING PROFIT 7% 7%

2) In October 2020 the business area changed its name to

Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions. Two business area segments were created: Sandvik Manufac-turing Solutions and Sandvik Machining Solutions, as of January 1, 2021.

The remaining -1 percent of adjusted operating profit refers to Other operations (page 42). Revenues and adjusted operating profit are excluding Group activities and operating profit is adjusted for items affecting comparability.

