Sandvik : Invitation - presentation of Sandvik's report of the second quarter 2021

Sandvik will publish its second quarter results on Friday, 16 July 2021 at approximately 11.30 CEST.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 13.00 CEST.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46 8 505 583 53

UK: +44 333 300 9264

US: +1 833 526 8395

From about 12.00 CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

Stockholm, 2 July 2021

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 70 721 1008.

Invitation - presentation of Sandvik's report of the second quarter 2021 (PDF)

Published: Jul 2, 2021 2:00 PM CEST

Categories: Investors