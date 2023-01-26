Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Sandvik AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDVKY   US8002122013

SANDVIK AB (PUBL)

(SDVKY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:54:09 2023-01-25 pm EST
21.33 USD   +0.28%
04:55aSandvik AB - Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors for the 2023 Annual General Meeting
PR
03:01aSandvik AB - Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors for the 2023 Annual General Meeting
AQ
01/20Sweden's Sandvik Wins SEK135 Million Mining Equipment Order in Canada
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sandvik AB - Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors for the 2023 Annual General Meeting

01/26/2023 | 04:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of Sandvik AB proposes the re-election of the Board members Jennifer Allerton, Claes Boustedt, Marika Fredriksson, Johan Molin, Andreas Nordbrandt, Helena Stjernholm, Stefan Widing and Kai Wärn. Johan Molin is proposed to be re-elected Chairman of the Board.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals will be made public in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Sandvik AB. The Meeting will be held on April 27, 2023 in Sandviken, Sweden.

The Nomination Committee consists of its Chairman Fredrik Lundberg (AB Industrivärden), Anna Magnusson (Alecta), Marianne Nilsson (Swedbank Robur Funds), Lars Pettersson (Lundbergs) and Johan Molin (Sandvik's Chairman of the Board).

Further information can be obtained from the Nomination Committee's Chairman.

Stockholm, January 26, 2023

Sandvik AB

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.

Contact
Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager,
 +46 (0) 70721 1008
 johannes.hellstrom@sandvik.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3703530/1805521.pdf

Sandvik AB - Nomination Committeeâ€™s proposal for Board of Directors for the 2023 Annual General Meeting

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-ab---nomination-committees-proposal-for-board-of-directors-for-the-2023-annual-general-meeting-301731384.html

SOURCE Sandvik


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SANDVIK AB (PUBL)
04:55aSandvik AB - Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors for the 2023 Annual..
PR
03:01aSandvik AB - Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors for the 2023 Annual..
AQ
01/20Sweden's Sandvik Wins SEK135 Million Mining Equipment Order in Canada
MT
01/20Sandvik wins SEK 135 million mining equipment order in Canada
AQ
01/20Sandvik AB Receives Mining Equipment Order from New Gold
CI
01/20Transcript : Sandvik AB, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 20, 2023
CI
01/20European shares gain on China's reopening optimism
RE
01/20Sandvik Proposes Higher FY22 Dividend as Profit Declines 2%
MT
01/20Sandvik Interim report fourth quarter 2022
PR
01/20Interim report fourth quarter 2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANDVIK AB (PUBL)
More recommendations