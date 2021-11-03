Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SASR   US8003631038

SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.

(SASR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

3rd Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

11/03/2021 | 09:15am EDT
Subtitle

Copy

3rd Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

November 3, 2021

1

Forward Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial

Information

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp's forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effect of the pandemic on our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations, the effectiveness of vaccination programs, and the effect of remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments; general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; the Company's ability to retain key members of management; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10- K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp's forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this presentation or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. In accordance with the SEC's rules, Sandy Spring classifies a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheet or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively either financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures or both.

The non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Sandy Spring calculates the non- GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Sandy Spring believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, such non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. Please refer to the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measure in the appendix to this presentation.

2

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Highlights (9/30/21)

$13.0 billion in total assets

$9.7 billion in total loans

$2.2 billion market capitalization (1)

$11.0 billion in deposits

In 2021, named one of America's Best Banksby Forbes magazine and rated #1bank in Maryland by Forbes magazine (2)

Named one of The Washington Post's 2021 Top Workplacesand one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2020 by American Banker. In 2021, certified as a Great Place to

Workand named a USA Top Workplacein Energage's inaugural

USA Top Workplaces program

Significant organic and acquisition growth opportunities throughout our markets

Strong asset quality

Conservative capital and liquidity management

Highly experienced management team

Founded in 1868, Sandy Spring Bank is one of the area's oldest and largest depository institutions

1)

Per S&P Global Market Intelligence as of October 26, 2021

3

2)

Per Forbes "Best Banks in Each State 2021 List"

Investor Highlights

A top commercial bank franchise in the Greater Washington, DC metro area

Strong Core Franchise

Benefits from strength and size in robust Virginia-DC-Maryland market

Well-positioned for solid organic growth

Comprehensive product offering with noninterest income / total revenue of 19.6% (1)

Financial Performance

Robust Capital and Liquidity

Prudent Risk

Management and

Credit Culture

Experienced

Management

  • Core return on average assets of 1.71%(1)(2)(3)
  • Disciplined growth and expense management contributes to a strong 44.88% efficiency ratio (1)(2)
  • Stable net interest margin of 3.57% (1)
  • Strong current capital position with 11.84% average equity to average asset ratio and 9.10% tangible common equity ratio (1)(2)
  • Stable core deposit funded portfolio comprised of core customer relationships with 49% checking accounts (1)
  • Excellent risk management culture with robust governance processes and experienced credit personnel
  • Consistently excellent asset quality metrics
  • Diversified loan portfolio with 4.22% total yield (1)
  • Experienced management team with ~200 years of combined banking experience
  • Deep in-market relationships drive client-focused business model
  • Experienced acquirer with a record of successful integrations

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence and Company documents

1)

YTD September 30, 2021

4

2)

Non-GAAP financial measure; see reconciliation to most directly comparable GAAP measure in "Appendix - Reconciliation of non-GAAP Disclosures"

3)

Excludes provision expense, merger and acquisition expense, amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, and investment securities gains

Commitment to ESG

  • Issued inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report in March 2021 at https://www.sandyspringbank.com/cr20
  • Commitment to disclosure and transparency
  • Diverse board with four women/minority members
  • 59% of employees are women; 37% of employees are ethnic minorities
  • Expanding minority recruiting to promote greater diversity, equity and inclusion
  • Outstanding CRA rating

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 13:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 529 M - -
Net income 2021 241 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,47x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 2 269 M 2 269 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 128
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 48,21 $
Average target price 51,75 $
Spread / Average Target 7,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel J. Schrider Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Philip J. Mantua Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert L. Orndorff Independent Chairman
John D. Sadowski Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig A. Ruppert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.49.77%2 269
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.63%501 810
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.97%391 854
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%243 954
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.89%205 666
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY69.98%205 042