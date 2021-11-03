3rd Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

Sandy Spring Bancorp's forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effect of the pandemic on our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations, the effectiveness of vaccination programs, and the effect of remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments; general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; the Company's ability to retain key members of management; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10- K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp's forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this presentation or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. In accordance with the SEC's rules, Sandy Spring classifies a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheet or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively either financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures or both.
The non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Sandy Spring calculates the non- GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Sandy Spring believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, such non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. Please refer to the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measure in the appendix to this presentation.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
Highlights (9/30/21)
$13.0 billion in total assets
$9.7 billion in total loans
$2.2 billion market capitalization (1)
$11.0 billion in deposits
• In 2021, named one ofAmerica's Best Banksby Forbes magazine and rated #1bank in Maryland by Forbes magazine (2)
•Named one ofThe Washington Post's 2021 Top Workplacesand one of theBest Banks to Work For in 2020 by American Banker. In 2021,certified as aGreat Place to
Workand named a USA Top Workplacein Energage's inaugural
USA Top Workplaces program
• Significant organic and acquisition growth opportunities throughout our markets
• Strong asset quality
• Conservative capital and liquidity management
•Highly experienced management team
Founded in 1868, Sandy Spring Bank is one of the area's oldest and largest depository institutions
1)
Per S&P Global Market Intelligence as of October 26, 2021
2)
Per Forbes "Best Banks in Each State 2021 List"
Investor Highlights
A top commercial bank franchise in the Greater Washington, DC metro area
Strong Core Franchise
Benefits from strength and size in robust Virginia-DC-Maryland market
Well-positioned for solid organic growth
Comprehensive product offering with noninterest income / total revenue of 19.6% (1)
Financial Performance
Robust Capital and Liquidity
Prudent Risk
Management and
Credit Culture
Experienced
Management
Core return on average assets of 1.71%(1)(2)(3)
Disciplined growth and expense management contributes to a strong 44.88% efficiency ratio(1)(2)
Stable net interest margin of 3.57%(1)
Strong current capital position with 11.84% average equity to average asset ratio and 9.10% tangible common equity ratio(1)(2)
Stable core deposit funded portfolio comprised of core customer relationships with 49% checking accounts(1)
Excellent risk management culture with robust governance processes and experienced credit personnel
Consistently excellent asset quality metrics
Diversified loan portfolio with 4.22% total yield(1)
Experienced management team with ~200 years of combined banking experience
Deep in-market relationships drive client-focused business model
Experienced acquirer with a record of successful integrations
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence and Company documents
1)
YTD September 30, 2021
2)
Non-GAAP financial measure; see reconciliation to most directly comparable GAAP measure in "Appendix - Reconciliation of non-GAAP Disclosures"
3)
Excludes provision expense, merger and acquisition expense, amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, and investment securities gains
