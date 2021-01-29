Sandy Spring Bancorp : Audit Committee Charter

SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.

SANDY SPRING BANK

Audit Committee Charter

Authority

The board of directors of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Sandy Spring Bank (collectively referred to herein as "the board" or "the company") establishes this Audit Committee ("the committee") as a standing committee of the board to serve the board in overseeing the policies, procedures and practices relating to financial reporting, and external and internal auditing standards.

This charter is intended as a component of a flexible governance framework within which the board, assisted by its committees, directs the affairs of the company. It should be interpreted within the context of all applicable laws, regulations, listing rules and the company's articles of incorporation, corporate bylaws and Corporate Governance Policy. It is not intended to establish by its own force legally binding obligations.

Purpose

The purpose of the committee is to:

Assist the board of directors in monitoring: (1) the integrity of the company's accounting and financial statements and reporting processes; (2) the qualifications, independence, and performance of the independent registered public accounting firm (the "independent auditors"); and (3) the qualifications and performance of the company's internal audit department.

Prepare the report required by the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") proxy rules to be included in the company's annual proxy statement; and

Perform the duties and responsibilities of the committee as specified by law, regulation, applicable listing rules and this charter.

Committee Membership

The committee shall consist of at least three (3) members of the board, each of whom the board has determined to be "independent" under the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market and any other applicable laws, rules and regulations regarding independence as they are in effect from time to time. All members of the committee must be able to read and understand the company's fundamental financial statements and at least one member of the committee must have employment experience in finance or accounting, requisite professional certification in accounting, or any other comparable experience or background which results in the individual's financial sophistication. Upon determination by the board that any board member qualifies as an "audit committee financial expert," as defined by the SEC, at least one such member will be