Sandy Spring Bancorp : Corporate Governance Policy

This policy is intended to bring clarity to the procedures utilized by the board of directors in fulfilling its governance responsibilities. It is not intended to modify or amend Bancorp's articles of incorporation or bylaws. In the event of a discrepancy between this policy and the articles of incorporation and bylaws, the articles of incorporation and bylaws will always govern.

Revised and Adopted by the Board of Directors

SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE POLICY

BOARD ROLE, RESPONSIBILITIES AND GENERAL POLICY

BOARD PURPOSE

The board of directors works in partnership with the management of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") and on behalf of all stakeholder interests to provide policy- level guidance and assurance that the financial and human capital of the Company are managed in a way that performance is optimized, its assets are secure, its legacy is honored and its future roadmap for success is realistic and desirable.

BOARD RESPONSIBILITIES

Directors are dutiful in loyalty and in care and diligence in fulfilling their responsibilities for the following:

Ensuring that the Company has a sound process for creating strategic direction and that directors add a competitive advantage to that process;

Monitoring key performance indicators (including major loans, capital expenditures, operating budgets, retention of talent and evolution of the culture to support the strategy) and the execution of the Company's strategy against stated objectives through appropriate information, control and audit systems;

Ensuring that the Company maintains all legal and ethical standards, including taking reasonable and responsible action to ascertain that all financial disclosures accurately represent the Company in conformity with law;

Selecting and working collaboratively with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ensuring that processes exist to provide continuous superlative talent at the executive level;

Assessing the risk climate of the Company and ensuring that it has rigorous risk management practices;

Staying abreast of the concerns of stakeholders; and

Creating, evaluating and continuously evolving its governance processes in keeping with the best practices of high performing organizations. ETHICS

The board expects of itself and all leaders strong, principled and ethical leadership to model the values upon which the Company's heritage is based. The board expects directors, as well as officers and employees, to act ethically at all times and to adhere to the requirements of the Company's Code of Ethics and Business Conduct.