Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.    SASR

SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.

(SASR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/29 02:44:44 pm
33.355 USD   -2.50%
02:34pSANDY SPRING BANCORP : Risk Committee Charter
PU
02:34pSANDY SPRING BANCORP : Executive & Governance Committee Charter
PU
02:34pSANDY SPRING BANCORP : Corporate Governance Policy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sandy Spring Bancorp : Corporate Governance Policy

01/29/2021 | 02:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Governance Policy

Revised and Adopted by the Board of Directors

January 27, 2021

This policy is intended to bring clarity to the procedures utilized by the board of directors in fulfilling its governance responsibilities. It is not intended to modify or amend Bancorp's articles of incorporation or bylaws. In the event of a discrepancy between this policy and the articles of incorporation and bylaws, the articles of incorporation and bylaws will always govern.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Corporate Governance Policy

Table of Contents

I.

BOARD ROLE, RESPONSIBILITIES AND GENERAL POLICY

1

A.

BOARD PURPOSE

1

B.

BOARD RESPONSIBILITIES

1

C.

ETHICS

1

D.

CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP RESPONSIBILITY

2

II.

DIRECTOR SELECTION AND PERFORMANCE

2

A.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED OF EACH DIRECTOR

2

B.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED IN SPECIFIC DIRECTORS

2

C.

DIRECTOR RECRUITMENT, NOMINATION AND INVITATION TO JOIN

2

D.

NEW DIRECTOR ORIENTATION PROCESS

2

E.

ONGOING EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT FOR DIRECTORS

3

F.

TERMS

3

G.

REVIEW AND RESIGNATION FROM THE BOARD

3

H.

DIRECTOR EVALUATION PROCESS

4

I.

INDIVIDUAL DIRECTOR PERFORMANCE DISCUSSION PROCESS

4

J.

DIRECTOR COMPENSATION

4

K.

DIRECTOR STOCK OWNERSHIP REQUIREMENT

5

L.

STOCK OWNERSHIP IN OTHER FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

5

III.

BOARD STRUCTURE

6

A.

BOARD SIZE

6

B.

BOARD COMMITTEES AND MEMBERS

6

C.

DIRECTOR INDEPENDENCE GUIDELINES

7

D.

LIMIT ON DIRECTORSHIPS

8

IV.

BOARD OPERATIONS

9

A.

MEETING FREQUENCY

9

B.

ATTENDANCE EXPECTATIONS

9

C.

FORMULATION OF THE MEETING AGENDA

9

D.

PRE-READ MATERIALS AND PREPARATION

9

E.

REGULAR ATTENDANCE OF NON-DIRECTORS AT BOARD MEETINGS

10

F.

DIRECTOR RELATIONS WITH MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES

10

G.

DIRECTOR INTERACTION WITH THE PRESS, CLIENTS, AND INVESTORS

10

H.

INVESTOR/EMPLOYEE PROCESS FOR CONTACTING THE BOARD

10

I.

GUIDELINES FOR DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS BUYING AND SELLING STOCK

11

J.

EXECUTIVE SESSIONS OF THE BOARD

11

K.

RETENTION OF BOARD ADVISORS

11

V.

BOARD/EXECUTIVE RELATIONS

11

A.

THE ROLE OF THE CHAIR

11

i

B.

CEO PERFORMANCE

12

C.

CEO AND EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

12

D.

CEO SUCCESSION PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT

12

E.

EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT

13

F.

EXPECTATIONS OF MANAGEMENT

13

G.

EXECUTIVE STOCK OWNERSHIP REQUIREMENT

13

VI.

BOARD GOVERNANCE AND EVALUATION

13

A.

DEVELOPING OR AMENDING BOARD POLICY

13

B.

BOARD EVALUATION PROCESS

14

ii

SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE POLICY

  1. BOARD ROLE, RESPONSIBILITIES AND GENERAL POLICY
  1. BOARD PURPOSE

The board of directors works in partnership with the management of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") and on behalf of all stakeholder interests to provide policy- level guidance and assurance that the financial and human capital of the Company are managed in a way that performance is optimized, its assets are secure, its legacy is honored and its future roadmap for success is realistic and desirable.

  1. BOARD RESPONSIBILITIES

Directors are dutiful in loyalty and in care and diligence in fulfilling their responsibilities for the following:

    • Ensuring that the Company has a sound process for creating strategic direction and that directors add a competitive advantage to that process;
    • Monitoring key performance indicators (including major loans, capital expenditures, operating budgets, retention of talent and evolution of the culture to support the strategy) and the execution of the Company's strategy against stated objectives through appropriate information, control and audit systems;
    • Ensuring that the Company maintains all legal and ethical standards, including taking reasonable and responsible action to ascertain that all financial disclosures accurately represent the Company in conformity with law;
    • Selecting and working collaboratively with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ensuring that processes exist to provide continuous superlative talent at the executive level;
    • Assessing the risk climate of the Company and ensuring that it has rigorous risk management practices;
    • Staying abreast of the concerns of stakeholders; and
    • Creating, evaluating and continuously evolving its governance processes in keeping with the best practices of high performing organizations.
  2. ETHICS

The board expects of itself and all leaders strong, principled and ethical leadership to model the values upon which the Company's heritage is based. The board expects directors, as well as officers and employees, to act ethically at all times and to adhere to the requirements of the Company's Code of Ethics and Business Conduct.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 19:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.
02:34pSANDY SPRING BANCORP : Risk Committee Charter
PU
02:34pSANDY SPRING BANCORP : Executive & Governance Committee Charter
PU
02:34pSANDY SPRING BANCORP : Corporate Governance Policy
PU
02:34pSANDY SPRING BANCORP : Audit Committee Charter
PU
02:32pSANDY SPRING BANCORP : Nominating Committee Charter
PU
01/28Sandy Spring Bancorp Boosts Quarterly Dividend to $0.32 Per Share From $0.30 ..
MT
01/28Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend
GL
01/25Piper Sandler Upgrades Sandy Spring Bancorp to Overweight From Neutral; Price..
MT
01/21SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regula..
AQ
01/21SANDY SPRING BANCORP : Q4 Results Surpass Street Estimates
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 456 M - -
Net income 2020 83,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
Yield 2020 3,51%
Capitalization 1 610 M 1 610 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,53x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 080
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,25 $
Last Close Price 34,21 $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel J. Schrider President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Orndorff Independent Chairman
Philip J. Mantua Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Sadowski Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig A. Ruppert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.6.28%1 610
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.62%396 757
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%266 130
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.58%262 293
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.17.43%200 394
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.70%195 649
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ