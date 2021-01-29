Sandy Spring Bancorp : Executive & Governance Committee Charter

SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.

SANDY SPRING BANK

Executive and Governance Committee Charter

Authority

The board of directors of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Sandy Spring Bank (collectively referred to herein as "the board" or "the company") establishes this Executive and Governance Committee ("the committee") as a standing committee of the board to serve the board in general oversight of the company and governance issues.

This charter is intended as a component of a flexible governance framework within which the board, assisted by its committees, directs the affairs of the company. It should be interpreted within the context of all applicable laws, regulations, listing requirements and the company's articles of incorporation, corporate bylaws and Corporate Governance Policy. It is not intended to establish by its own force legally binding obligations.

Purpose

Pursuant to the provisions of the bylaws, the board may delegate to the committee the power to exercise all of the authority of the board in the management of the affairs and property of the company, except such authority that is specifically reserved by the general laws of the State of Maryland to the full board.

Therefore, the committee, as a standing committee, is responsible for supporting the board in the performance of its duties and responsibilities with regard to (1) actions between board meetings, (2) governance policy issues and processes, including ongoing development for directors, (3) board and director evaluation processes and (4) evaluation and succession for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Committee Membership

The committee will be comprised of the chairs of the standing committees of the board, the chair of the board, the president and CEO, the "lead director" if one is appointed by the board, and other directors as may be appropriate, at the discretion of the board. The chair of the board shall serve as the committee chair if he or she is independent under the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market. In the event the chair of the board does not meet this qualification, the committee will be chaired by the lead director.

Duties and Responsibilities