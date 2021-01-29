Sandy Spring Bancorp : Nominating Committee Charter

Authorities and Management Support

The committee may, in its discretion, request and review information and reports from management to the extent that it deems appropriate or necessary. The committee may conduct or authorize investigations into any matters within the scope of its responsibilities and may meet with any employees of the company or any third parties it deems necessary in connection with such investigations.

The committee has the power and authority in its sole discretion to retain or obtain the advice of consultants, legal counsel, or other advisors (together, "advisors") as it determines necessary to carry out its duties and responsibilities under this charter. The committee shall be directly responsible for the appointment, compensation and oversight of the work of any advisor retained by the committee.

The company shall provide for appropriate funding, as determined by the committee, in its capacity as a committee of the board, for payment of (i) compensation to any advisors employed by the committee, and (ii) ordinary administrative expenses of the committee that are necessary or appropriate in carrying out its duties.

Committee Meetings and Action

A majority of the committee members will constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. The committee shall act only on the affirmative vote of at least a majority of its members present at any meeting. The committee may also act without a meeting by securing the unanimous written consent of its members. Meetings of the committee may be held telephonically or by video conference.

The committee shall keep minutes of its meetings, which will include a record of any actions taken by the committee. The chair shall report the committee's actions, recommendations or findings to the board at the next regular or special board meeting following a committee meeting.

The committee will meet at regularly scheduled times in accordance with the committee's needs and the company's master calendar prepared annually and distributed to the board. Additionally, the committee may meet at such times as may be requested by its chair.

The committee may meet in executive session without the presence of members of management as often as it deems appropriate.

The chair will set the agenda for committee meetings.

Except as expressly provided in this charter, the bylaws, or as required by law, regulation or listing standard, the committee may establish its own rules of procedure.

January 27, 2021