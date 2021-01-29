Sandy Spring Bancorp : Risk Committee Charter

SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.

SANDY SPRING BANK

Risk Committee Charter

Authority

The board of directors of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Sandy Spring Bank (collectively, the "board" or "company") hereby establishes this Risk Committee ("committee") as a standing committee of the board to serve the board in overseeing the policies, procedures and practices relating to managing risk.

This charter is intended as a component of a flexible governance framework within which the board, assisted by its committees, directs the affairs of the company. It should be interpreted within the context of all applicable laws, regulations, listing requirements and the company's articles of incorporation, corporate bylaws and Corporate Governance Policy. It is not intended to establish by its own force legally binding obligations.

Purpose

The committee shall assist the board in its oversight of the Company's enterprise risk management, including the establishment of a risk appetite statement, the review and approval of significant policies and practices concerning the various risks described in this charter as well as the analysis and assessment of potential risk in order to make recommendations to the board on strategic initiatives.

It is the intention of the board to delegate to the committee the oversight of specific risks as mandated by law or regulation. The board also delegates to this Committee the power to exercise the authority of the board in the management of the affairs of the Company with regard to risk and the authority to handle unresolved issues referred to it by the board for further deliberation and recommendation.

Committee Membership

The committee shall consist of at least three (3) members of the board, a majority of whom the board has determined to be "independent" under the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market and any other applicable laws, rules and regulations regarding independence as they are in effect from time to time and one of whom shall also be a member of the company's Audit Committee. Selected officers, managers or representatives of business units or operational divisions shall act as liaisons to the committee. The board, on the recommendation of the Executive and Corporate Governance Committee, shall appoint the members of the committee and designate the chair, annually.

1