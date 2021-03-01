Sandy Spring Bancorp : Bank Designated a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company

Based on feedback provided by employees through a voluntary survey, Sandy Spring Bank has been certified as a Great Place to Work™. To earn this certification, at least seven out of 10 employees had to report having a consistently positive experience at Sandy Spring Bank. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, leading the industry with the most rigorous, data-based model for quantifying the employee experience.

Sandy Spring Bank ranked high in all categories, with 95% of employees pleased with the ways the Bank contributes to the community, 93% believing management is honest and ethical, 92% feeling welcomed when they joined the company, 91% believing they are treated fairly regardless of their race and and 90% proud to tell others they work at Sandy Spring Bank. Overall, 88% of employees said Sandy Spring Bank is a great place to work, far exceeding the average at a typical U.S.-based company.

These strong numbers showcase why employees tend to stay at Sandy Spring Bank for a large portion of their careers. Survey data found that nearly half of employees have been at the Bank for more than 5 years; more than a quarter for more than 10 years.

