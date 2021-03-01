Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.    SASR

SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.

(SASR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/01 01:23:25 pm
38.22 USD   +1.70%
01:12pSANDY SPRING BANCORP  : Bank Designated a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company
PU
10:04aSANDY SPRING BANCORP  : Bank Operations Update
PU
02/23SANDY SPRING BANCORP  : Files Mixed Shelf
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sandy Spring Bancorp : Bank Designated a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company

03/01/2021 | 01:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Based on feedback provided by employees through a voluntary survey, Sandy Spring Bank has been certified as a Great Place to Work™. To earn this certification, at least seven out of 10 employees had to report having a consistently positive experience at Sandy Spring Bank. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, leading the industry with the most rigorous, data-based model for quantifying the employee experience.

Sandy Spring Bank ranked high in all categories, with 95% of employees pleased with the ways the Bank contributes to the community, 93% believing management is honest and ethical, 92% feeling welcomed when they joined the company, 91% believing they are treated fairly regardless of their race and and 90% proud to tell others they work at Sandy Spring Bank. Overall, 88% of employees said Sandy Spring Bank is a great place to work, far exceeding the average at a typical U.S.-based company.

These strong numbers showcase why employees tend to stay at Sandy Spring Bank for a large portion of their careers. Survey data found that nearly half of employees have been at the Bank for more than 5 years; more than a quarter for more than 10 years.

To join the Sandy Spring Bank team, take a look at our career opportunities, and be sure to stay connected with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 18:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.
01:12pSANDY SPRING BANCORP  : Bank Designated a Great Place to Work-Certified™ C..
PU
10:04aSANDY SPRING BANCORP  : Bank Operations Update
PU
02/23SANDY SPRING BANCORP  : Files Mixed Shelf
MT
02/19SANDY SPRING BANCORP  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
02/16Sandy Spring Bank Expands Presence in Washington, D.C.
GL
02/16SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/08SANDY SPRING BANCORP  : Greenworks Lending Closes Maryland's Largest C-PACE Proj..
PU
02/08SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
02/08SANDY SPRING BANCORP  : 4th Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
02/06SANDY SPRING BANCORP  : 4th Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 491 M - -
Net income 2021 171 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 3,23%
Capitalization 1 770 M 1 770 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 128
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,25 $
Last Close Price 37,58 $
Spread / Highest target 9,10%
Spread / Average Target 4,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel J. Schrider President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Philip J. Mantua Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert L. Orndorff Independent Chairman
John D. Sadowski Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig A. Ruppert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.16.74%1 770
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.15.82%449 090
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION14.52%299 658
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%280 283
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 849
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.27%198 093
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ