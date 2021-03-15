Sandy Spring Bancorp : Bank Named One of America's Best Banks by Forbes

For the first time, Sandy Spring Bank has been named one of America's Best Banks by Forbes. The list ranks the 100 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts by assets on various metrics, including growth, credit quality and profitability. Sandy Spring Bank ranked 45 out of 100 banks and was the only Maryland-based bank to make the list.

Last year, Sandy Spring Bank was named the Top Bank in Maryland by Forbes, as well as a Top Workplace by The Washington Post and Baltimore Sun, and a Best Bank to Work For byAmerican Banker. Most recently, the Bank was certified as a Great Place to Work.

