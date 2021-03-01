Log in
SANDY SPRING BANCORP, INC.

Sandy Spring Bancorp : Bank Operations Update

03/01/2021 | 10:04am EST
We hope you and your families are safe and well. As the distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations continues throughout our region, we want to provide an update on our phased approach to reopening.

In an effort to protect the safety and well-being of our clients, employees and the community as vaccinations are distributed, Sandy Spring Bank will remain in Phase I of our reopening plan through at least June 30, 2021. This means that our branch network will continue to operate by appointment only with enhanced drive-thru capabilities, and ATMs remain accessible.

The following considerations will be made as we stay in Phase I:

  • Up to 25% of our non-branch employees will continue to report to their work location with the majority of employees continuing to work remotely.
  • Face coverings will continue to be required for employees when meeting with clients and when in common areas. Clients and visitors will also continue to be required to wear masks when entering any Bank location.
  • All individuals are encouraged to stay six feet apart in any Sandy Spring Bank location.
  • A proper supply of personal protective equipment, including hand soap, disinfectant and sanitizer will be maintained.
  • We will continue to facilitate nightly professional cleanings at all Sandy Spring Bank locations.

We will share additional information as we continue to move through this phased approach. Please visit www.sandyspringbank.com/update for the most up-to-date information regarding our reopening plans.

Self-Service Tools
Our Client Service Center is experiencing higher than normal call volume and longer wait times. We encourage you to use self-service tools such as online, mobile and telephone banking to check your balances, make payments, transfer funds between accounts and more. We thank you in advance for your patience.

Enroll in online banking

Need to reset your online banking passcode? For personal online banking, click 'Forgot Passcode?' from the login screen. For business online banking, enter your Company and User IDs on the login screen, click 'Login' and then 'Forgot your password?' on the next screen.

As a reminder, you can also call your local branch for assistance, including our newest branch in Washington, D.C. Please visit www.sandyspringbank.com/locations to find the branch closest to you.

For all Sandy Spring Bank updates, please follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Thank you for putting your trust in Sandy Spring Bank for your banking needs.

Disclaimer

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 15:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
