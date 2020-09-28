Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Sanford Limited    SAN   NZSANE0001S0

SANFORD LIMITED

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanford : HEALTH & BEAUTY BRAND TWO ISLANDS AND SANFORD ANNOUNCE MERGER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:00pm EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE USE

HEALTH & BEAUTY BRAND TWO ISLANDS AND SANFORD ANNOUNCE MERGER

Two Islands and Sustainable Fishing Company Sanford Agree to Merge Businesses for Growth

Auckland, Tuesday 29 September 2020 - One of New Zealand's leading health and beauty brands, Two Islands today announced that it has signed a merger agreement with Sanford, one of the country's most iconic and sustainable listed seafood companies.

The merger agreement is a major development for both businesses, with Sanford acquiring 50% of the shares in Two Islands. The merger will see benefits around the use of New Zealand natural, sustainable products such as marine collagen. Marine collagen is sourced from fish skin, a natural by-product of Sanford's certified sustainable Hoki fishery, and is also an important ingredient in Two Islands leading range of beauty and well-being products.

Julia Matthews, Founder of Two Islands says the merger agreement with Sanford will see the Two Islands brand continue but add significant benefits including growth into international markets for the already successful health and beauty business.

"We are so excited by the merger because it will allow Two Islands to rapidly scale up our expansion plans through access to Sanford's global distribution channels, premium marine collagen, as well as increased R&D for new product development. By bringing our two companies together we now have a vertically integrated business from the ocean to the New Zealand and global consumer based on mutually shared values of sustainability, premium quality and healthy living," says Matthews.

Sanford's interim CEO and Chief Customer Officer Andre Gargiulo says the merger with Two Islands is an example of Sanford's strategy and values in action.

"Sanford has always emphasised the importance in both a financial and an environmental sense of making the best use of every gram of material that we harvest," says Gargiulo.

"The more we study this fantastic resource that is New Zealand seafood, the more opportunities like this we find."

And the demand is clearly there. In the last 12 months, Matthews says that Two Islands has experienced exponential sales turnover with revenue increasing from tens to hundreds of thousands per month, driven by increasing consumer demand for its collagen and pea protein products.

"Over the past year loyal Two Islands customers have endorsed our products with over 800% growth in revenue and the health and beauty market category has seen a significant uplift as more consumers focus on premium well-being products. This joint venture with Sanford recognises the progress we have made and expansion into Australia in October as well as Asian markets over the next three years."

Matthews adds that the merger follows a year or so of discussions with Sanford around its commitment to sustainability as well as its manufacturing of one of New Zealand's only marine collagen source which is licensed from by Plant and Food Research which developed the natural process.

"The philosophy driving Two Islands is to only produce the best beauty and health products using where possible sustainable materials made in New Zealand and taking these to the world. Sanford's work in the Hoki fishery gives it full traceability of every fish so when we start using this source, we will know that the collagen that goes in Two Island's Beauty Powder is only using premium ingredients with the least impact on our environment. It also means Two Islands will be one of the only beauty products using a New Zealand made sustainable product where we have full control over quality and traceability unlike some of those imported from overseas."

Sanford's GM of Business Development Adrian Grey says the merger is a natural fit for both businesses.

"At Sanford we are about values and value. Our track record in innovation includes supplying collagen from Hoki skins to be spun into nano fibre for facemasks and producing premium anti- inflammation supplements from Greenshell mussels. Two Islands is an innovator and we believe in what it stands for - care, simplicity and a love of nature."

In August, Two Islands also successfully launched the company's first gut focussed dietary health supplement 'Happy Gut' which will be added to the significant sales opportunities in Australia and Asia over the next two to three years.

ENDS

For more information about Two Islands, media interviews or images please contact: Julien Leys,

Pendulum Strategies

Mobile +64 21 655 598

For more information about Sanford or to arrange interviews please contact: Fiona MacMillan

GM Corporate Communications +64 (0)21 513 522 fmacmillan@sanford.co.nz

About Two Islands

Two Islands was born in New Zealand in 2018.

Guided by a love for nutrition and a no-fuss philosophy, Two Islands founder Julia Matthews resolved to take a simpler approach to how the company formulated its health and well-being products: no fillers, no unexpected surprises, not anything at you don't need. Just the pure, great tasting goodness you do need to look and feel better every day.

Plus, Two Island found ways to make it even easier to fit those essential nutrients into peoples' too- busy lifestyle.

To everyone who shares Two Islands' passion for finding simpler ways we can all take better care of ourselves, welcome to our range of natural products.

For more information please visit www.twoislandsco.com/

About Sanford

Sanford is New Zealand's oldest and largest seafood company - we farm salmon and mussels and hold 19% of New Zealand commercial fishing quota. Sanford has been listed on the New Zealand stock market since 1924. We are focused on sustainability and on maximising the value of the resources we gather from our oceans, enabling long term value creation from oceans teeming with life. Sanford sites can be found in eleven locations around New Zealand and we are a team of 1500 staff and sharefishers across the country. We are committed to innovation: our scientists are on a mission to find new ways to make the most of the life-enhancing properties of seafood, from anti- inflammatory supplements to skin-nurturing collagen.

For more information please visit www.sanford.co.nz/

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sanford Limited published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 20:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SANFORD LIMITED
05:00pSANFORD : Health & beauty brand two islands and sanford announce merger
PU
09/25WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-following investment trust to list in London
RE
09/10SANFORD : Announces Resignation of Chief Executive Volker Kuntzsch
PU
08/27Chinese Phone Maker Xiaomi Taps New Finance Chief
DJ
08/15Streaming Firm iQiyi Faces SEC Scrutiny -- WSJ
DJ
08/14A Chinese Netflix Faces SEC Probe After Short-Seller Report
DJ
08/13Tencent's Profit Is Lifted By Games -- WSJ
DJ
08/13After Legal Win, Qualcomm Turns Its Focus to 5G -- WSJ
DJ
08/12As Trump Administration Seeks WeChat Restrictions, Tencent Profit Surges
DJ
08/12Smartphone Chip Giant Qualcomm Seeks 5G Riches After Bruising Antitrust Battl..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 499 M 327 M 327 M
Net income 2020 25,8 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net Debt 2020 142 M 92,9 M 92,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
Yield 2020 2,09%
Capitalization 514 M 337 M 337 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 876
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart SANFORD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sanford Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANFORD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,80 NZD
Last Close Price 5,50 NZD
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andre Gargiulo Chief Executive & Customer Officer
Robert Arnold McLeod Chairman
Clement Chia Chief Operating Officer
Katherine Turner Chief Financial Officer
Peter John Goodfellow Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANFORD LIMITED-30.82%340
CORTEVA, INC.-2.00%21 244
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-29.64%18 822
QL RESOURCES22.88%3 859
GENTING PLANTATIONS-6.43%2 102
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-1.86%1 296
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group